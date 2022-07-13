LSU Places 88 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Eighty-eight LSU student-athletes were named to the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll on Wednesday by Commissioner Greg Sankey. The Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.

LSU’s list includes the back-to-back National Champion in the 400-meter hurdles, Sean Burrell and 34 of his track & field teammates. Softball had a total of 13 players on the honor roll, baseball had 12, beach volleyball had nine, men’s golf had seven, men’s tennis had five, women’s tennis had four and women’s golf had three.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

LSU’s Spring 2021-22 SEC Honor Roll

Cade Beloso, Baseball, Sports Administration

Collier Cranford, Baseball Kinesiology

Gavin Dugas, Baseball, Sports Administration

Garrett Edwards, Baseball, Sports Administration

Ty Floyd, Baseball, Sports Administration

Michael Fowler, Baseball, Sports Administration

William Hellmers, Baseball, General Business

Alex Milazzo, Baseball, Sports Administration

Blake Money, Baseball, Sports Administration

Will Safford, Baseball, Kinesiology

Hayden Travinski, Baseball, Sports Administration

Trent Vietmeier, Baseball, Certificate Construction Management

Reilly Allred, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Brooke Blutreich, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Hannah Brister, Beach Volleyball, Leadership & Human Resource Management

Melia Lindner, Beach Volleyball, Animal Science

Elizabeth Masters, Beach Volleyball, Interdisciplinary Studies

Ashlyn Rasnick‐Pope, Beach Volleyball, Mass Communications

Grace Seits, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology

Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Marketing

Alexis Toney, Beach Volleyball, Accounting

Nicholas Arcement, Men’s Golf, Sports Administration

Garrett Barber, Men’s Golf, General Business

George Doyle, Men’s Golf, Finance

Michael Sanders, Men’s Golf, Mass Communications

Hayden White, Men’s Golf, Finance

Trey Winstead, Men’s Golf, Master Liberal Arts

Christopher Woollam, Men’s Golf, Finance

Ingrid Lindblad, Women’s Golf, Sports Administration

Latanna Stone, Women’s Golf, Sports Administration

Alden Wallace, Women’s Golf, Political Science

Caitlin Calland, Softball, Kinesiology

Emilee Casanova, Softball, Biology

Georgia Clark, Softball, Finance

Danieca Coffey, Softball, Social Work

Taylor Edwards, Softball, Psychology

Karrington Houshmandzadeh, Softball, Child & Family Studies

Kennedi Houshmandzadeh, Softball, Psychology

Alexandria Kilponen, Softball, Child & Family Studies

Alison Newland, Softball, Mass Communications

Taylor Pleasants, Softball, Kinesiology

Savannah Stewart, Softball, Master Business Administration

Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, Communication Disorders

Shelby Wickersham, Softball, Master Social Work

Benjamin Ambrosio, Men’s Tennis, Sports Administration

Joao Graca, Men’s Tennis, Management

Ronald Hohmann, Men’s Tennis, Sports Administration

Benjamin Koch, Men’s Tennis, Accounting

Nicholas Watson, Men’s Tennis, Accounting

Taylor Bridges, Women’s Tennis, Master Liberal Arts

Safiya Carrington, Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration

Margaret Cubitt, Women’s Tennis, Marketing

Nina Geissler, Women’s Tennis, General Business

Davis Bove, Men’s Track & Field, Biological Engineering

Sean Burrell, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Eric Coston, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Management

William Dart, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Eli Gaughan, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Garrett Hamilton, Men’s Track & Field, Physics

Cade Martin, Men’s Track & Field, Biochemistry

Jackson Martingayle, Men’s Track & Field, Natural Resource Ecology and Management

Brock Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management

Jon Nerdal, Men’s Track & Field, Mathematics

Tzuriel Pedigo, Men’s Track & Field, Physics

Ronnie Rounds, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration

Stephen Schlottman, Men’s Track & Field, Civil Engineering

Adam Wise, Men’s Track & Field, Biological Engineering

Johnathan Witte, Men’s Track & Field, Biology

Amber Anning, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

Breanna Bernard, Women’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering

Adele Broussard, Women’s Track & Field, Marketing

Hannah Carroll, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work

Amber Desselle, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration

Emma Engelhardt, Women’s Track & Field, Sociology

Ann Fink, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Sara Funderburk, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating

Lisa Gunnarsson, Women’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering

Amber Hart, Women’s Track & Field, Philosophy

Gwyneth Hughes, Women’s Track & Field, Biology

Shanya Luna, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Doria Martingayle, Women’s Track & Field, Master Mass Communications

Symone Mason, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating

Molly McHale, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology

Abigail O’Donoghue, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating

Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications

Lorena Rangel, Women’s Track & Field, Physics

Shelby Spoor, Women’s Track & Field, Nutrition & Food Science

Alicia Stamey, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating