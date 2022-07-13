LSU Places 88 on SEC Spring Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Eighty-eight LSU student-athletes were named to the 2022 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll on Wednesday by Commissioner Greg Sankey. The Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, beach volleyball, golf, softball, tennis and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2021 Summer, 2021 Fall and 2022 Spring terms.
LSU’s list includes the back-to-back National Champion in the 400-meter hurdles, Sean Burrell and 34 of his track & field teammates. Softball had a total of 13 players on the honor roll, baseball had 12, beach volleyball had nine, men’s golf had seven, men’s tennis had five, women’s tennis had four and women’s golf had three.
Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.
The following criteria are followed: (1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.
LSU’s Spring 2021-22 SEC Honor Roll
Cade Beloso, Baseball, Sports Administration
Collier Cranford, Baseball Kinesiology
Gavin Dugas, Baseball, Sports Administration
Garrett Edwards, Baseball, Sports Administration
Ty Floyd, Baseball, Sports Administration
Michael Fowler, Baseball, Sports Administration
William Hellmers, Baseball, General Business
Alex Milazzo, Baseball, Sports Administration
Blake Money, Baseball, Sports Administration
Will Safford, Baseball, Kinesiology
Hayden Travinski, Baseball, Sports Administration
Trent Vietmeier, Baseball, Certificate Construction Management
Reilly Allred, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Brooke Blutreich, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Hannah Brister, Beach Volleyball, Leadership & Human Resource Management
Melia Lindner, Beach Volleyball, Animal Science
Elizabeth Masters, Beach Volleyball, Interdisciplinary Studies
Ashlyn Rasnick‐Pope, Beach Volleyball, Mass Communications
Grace Seits, Beach Volleyball, Kinesiology
Ellie Shank, Beach Volleyball, Marketing
Alexis Toney, Beach Volleyball, Accounting
Nicholas Arcement, Men’s Golf, Sports Administration
Garrett Barber, Men’s Golf, General Business
George Doyle, Men’s Golf, Finance
Michael Sanders, Men’s Golf, Mass Communications
Hayden White, Men’s Golf, Finance
Trey Winstead, Men’s Golf, Master Liberal Arts
Christopher Woollam, Men’s Golf, Finance
Ingrid Lindblad, Women’s Golf, Sports Administration
Latanna Stone, Women’s Golf, Sports Administration
Alden Wallace, Women’s Golf, Political Science
Caitlin Calland, Softball, Kinesiology
Emilee Casanova, Softball, Biology
Georgia Clark, Softball, Finance
Danieca Coffey, Softball, Social Work
Taylor Edwards, Softball, Psychology
Karrington Houshmandzadeh, Softball, Child & Family Studies
Kennedi Houshmandzadeh, Softball, Psychology
Alexandria Kilponen, Softball, Child & Family Studies
Alison Newland, Softball, Mass Communications
Taylor Pleasants, Softball, Kinesiology
Savannah Stewart, Softball, Master Business Administration
Shelbi Sunseri, Softball, Communication Disorders
Shelby Wickersham, Softball, Master Social Work
Benjamin Ambrosio, Men’s Tennis, Sports Administration
Joao Graca, Men’s Tennis, Management
Ronald Hohmann, Men’s Tennis, Sports Administration
Benjamin Koch, Men’s Tennis, Accounting
Nicholas Watson, Men’s Tennis, Accounting
Taylor Bridges, Women’s Tennis, Master Liberal Arts
Safiya Carrington, Women’s Tennis, Sports Administration
Margaret Cubitt, Women’s Tennis, Marketing
Nina Geissler, Women’s Tennis, General Business
Davis Bove, Men’s Track & Field, Biological Engineering
Sean Burrell, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Eric Coston, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Management
William Dart, Men’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering
Eli Gaughan, Men’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Garrett Hamilton, Men’s Track & Field, Physics
Cade Martin, Men’s Track & Field, Biochemistry
Jackson Martingayle, Men’s Track & Field, Natural Resource Ecology and Management
Brock Meyer, Men’s Track & Field, Construction Management
Jon Nerdal, Men’s Track & Field, Mathematics
Tzuriel Pedigo, Men’s Track & Field, Physics
Ronnie Rounds, Men’s Track & Field, Sports Administration
Stephen Schlottman, Men’s Track & Field, Civil Engineering
Adam Wise, Men’s Track & Field, Biological Engineering
Johnathan Witte, Men’s Track & Field, Biology
Amber Anning, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
Breanna Bernard, Women’s Track & Field, Chemical Engineering
Adele Broussard, Women’s Track & Field, Marketing
Hannah Carroll, Women’s Track & Field, Social Work
Amber Desselle, Women’s Track & Field, Master Business Administration
Emma Engelhardt, Women’s Track & Field, Sociology
Ann Fink, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Sara Funderburk, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating
Lisa Gunnarsson, Women’s Track & Field, Mechanical Engineering
Amber Hart, Women’s Track & Field, Philosophy
Gwyneth Hughes, Women’s Track & Field, Biology
Shanya Luna, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Doria Martingayle, Women’s Track & Field, Master Mass Communications
Symone Mason, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating
Molly McHale, Women’s Track & Field, Kinesiology
Abigail O’Donoghue, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating
Julia Palin, Women’s Track & Field, Mass Communications
Lorena Rangel, Women’s Track & Field, Physics
Shelby Spoor, Women’s Track & Field, Nutrition & Food Science
Alicia Stamey, Women’s Track & Field, NonMatriculating