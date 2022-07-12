Tigers To Play in Goombay Splash Over Thanksgiving in Bimini, Bahamas

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will travel to Bimini, Bahamas over Thanksgiving where it will play two games in the Goombay Splash tournament.

In their first game in Bimini on November 24, the Tigers will face George Mason. LSU will go up against UAB in the following game that will take place either on November 25 or 26 depending on the result of the first game. Game times for the Goombay Splash are not yet available.