Anwusi Honored to Preseason All-SEC Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – LSU Volleyball’s Anita Anwusi was named to the Preseason All-SEC team Monday morning, announced by the league office.
The Tigers were selected eighth in the 2022 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll after accumulating 66 points. Kentucky, the defending SEC Champion was crowned the favorites to win the league after capturing 10 of the 13 first-place votes and 142 total points. Florida followed with 132 points and two first-place votes, and Tennessee rounded out the top three with 118 points and the final first-place vote.
Anwusi the Houston, Texas native, is coming off a breakout season where she led the Fighting Tigers with a .346 hitting percentage, a mark that ranks No. 10 in the program’s single season record book. Anwusi averaged 1.68 kills per set (148 total) and led the team with 1.16 blocks per set (102 total), including 14 solo blocks.
LSU will open the 2022 season by hosting the Tiger Classic Aug. 26-27 and will begin SEC play Sept. 21 with a home match against Arkansas.
Season tickets for the 2022 LSU volleyball season are now available. Fans interested in becoming a season ticket holder can receive more information by clicking here.
Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!
Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team
|Name, School
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Ht.
|Hometown
|Jillian Gillen, Arkansas
|OH
|Sr.
|5-7
|Stilwell, Kan.
|Merritt Beason, Florida
|RS/OH
|So.
|6-3
|Gardendale, Ala.
|Bre Kelley, Florida
|MB
|So.
|6-4
|Rockwall, Texas
|Eleanor Beavin, Kentucky
|L
|So.
|5-5
|Louisville, Ky.
|Emma Grome, Kentucky
|S
|So.
|5-9
|Loveland, Ohio
|Reagan Rutherford, Kentucky
|OPP
|Jr.
|6-0
|Missouri City, Texas
|Azhani Tealer, Kentucky
|MB
|Sr.
|5-10
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Anita Anwusi, LSU
|MB
|Sr.
|6-3
|Houston, Texas
|Sasha Ratliff, Ole Miss
|MB
|Jr.
|6-2
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Gabby Waden, Mississippi State
|MB/RS
|Gr.
|5-10
|Columbia, S.C.
|Anna Dixon, Missouri
|OH
|Sr.
|6-3
|Louisburg, Kan.
|Jenna Hampton, South Carolina
|DS/L
|Gr.
|5-7
|Tampa, Fla.
|Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
|RS
|Sr.
|6-1
|Fairfax, Va.
|Natalie Hayward, Tennessee
|S
|Sr.
|5-11
|Bothell, Wash.
|Danielle Mahaffey, Tennessee
|MB
|Gr.
|6-1
|Cincinnati, Ohio
Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
|Place
|School
|Points
|1.
|Kentucky (10)
|142
|2.
|Florida (2)
|132
|3.
|Tennessee (1)
|118
|4.
|Arkansas
|105
|5.
|Mississippi State
|103
|6.
|South Carolina
|75
|7.
|Ole Miss
|70
|8.
|LSU
|66
|9.
|Georgia
|63
|10.
|Texas A&M
|62
|11.
|Missouri
|31
|12.
|Auburn
|30
|13.
|Alabama
|17
