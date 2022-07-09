Spain, Carla Tejedo Wins Third at European Championship; Lindblad Wins All 3 Singles Matches

BATON ROUGE – LSU All-America Ingrid Lindblad won her third consecutive singles match but it wasn’t enough for Sweden to overcome Spain in the championship flight of the third-place match Saturday in the 2022 European Ladies Team Championship at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

With the win that means a bronze medal for the Spanish team which included LSU junior-to-be Carla Tejedo.

Lindblad and another LSU player, Elsa Svensson, will take home fourth place honors in this year’s competition after the 4-3 loss to Spain.

Lindblad, who won her first match with a kick-in birdie on the 20th hole of her quarterfinal match and Friday’s semifinal match for Sweden, 5-4, won her match 6&4 Saturday over Spain’s Marina Escobar Domingo.

Spain took advantage with wins in both the foursomes matches as Svensson and Anna Nordfors, lost 3&1, and Lindblad and Andrea Lignell lost 3&1 as well.

In the championship match of Flight 2, France defeated Ireland, 4-1. LSU transfer Aine Donegan and Anna Foster tied their foursomes match for a half point for Ireland. Ireland finished 10th overall in the competition.

The next major summer event is the European Invitational, July 20-23, in which Lindblad, Tejedo and Donegan are expected to take part in the tournament which is scheduled for Paris, France.