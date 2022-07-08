Pleasants, Team USA Ready for 2022 World Games

BATON ROUGE, La. – Taylor Pleasants and the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) are set to begin the 2022 World Games July 9-13 at Hoover Met Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Team USA is the No. 1 ranked team in the tournament, followed by No. 2 Japan, No. 3 Canada, No. 4 Mexico, No. 5 Puerto Rico, No. 6 Chinese Taipei, No. 7 Italy and No. 8 Australia. The eight countries have been placed into two groups. The top two teams from each group following the opening round will advance to the Semifinal Round on Tuesday, July 12 with the Medal Round taking place on Wednesday, July 13. The two groups are listed below:

Group 1 Group 2 No. 1 USA No. 2 Japan No. 3 Canada No. 4 Mexico No. 6 Chinese Taipei No. 5 Puerto Rico No. 7 Italy No. 8 Australia

The Red, White and Blue will open the tournament against No. 7 Italy on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m. CT, and will then face No. 6 Chinese Taipei on Sunday, July 10 at 7 p.m. CT. Team USA will challenge No. 3 Canada on Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. CT before advancing to the Semifinal Round on July 12.

Team USA will enter the World Games having won the past two WBSC World Championships, while the program has accumulated a total of 11 Women’s World Championship titles.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and Twitter.