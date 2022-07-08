Lindblad, Svensson, Donegan Get Wins For Countries In European Team Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU golfers and their countries will be matched on the final day of the 2022 European Ladies Team Championship after semifinal play on Friday at the Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Sweden, with Ingrid Lindblad and Elsa Svensson, and Spain, with Carla Tejedo, will meet for third place on Saturday as the event concludes.

Both countries lost in the semifinals with England, defeating Sweden, 4.5-2.5, and Italy downing Spain, 5.5-1.5 in the two foursomes, five singles match competition.

In facing the No. 1 qualifying team from England, the Swedish team got off to a good start, splitting the two morning foursomes, with LSU’s Elsa Svensson and teammate Anna Nordfors getting a 2&1 decision over Charlotte Health and Annabell Fuller.

Lindblad did not play until the final singles match and scored a comfortable 5&4 decision over Heath, her second straight singles win in the competition, but Sweden could only get half-a-point more as England advanced to the finals.

Svensson will play in the morning foursomes on Saturday, while Lindblad will be in the second foursomes match and the final singles match.

Spain in their match with Italy lost two close foursomes matches but could only get three ties with Ital in the singles as Tejedo fell to Emilie Alba Patrinieri by and 8&7 margin.

In the second flight, LSU transfer Aine Donegan and Anna Foster got Ireland off to a good semifinal round with Austria, winning their foursomes match, 3&2, as part of a 4-1 decision in the one foursome, four singles competition. Ireland will meet France in the flight championship with Donegan and Foster back in their foursomes match on Saturday.