Armstrong Named Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month

NEW ORLEANS – LSU Track & Field star Alia Armstrong has been named the Greater New Orleans Amateur Athlete of the Month for June. Monthly award-winners are selected by the Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee, sponsored by the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Armstrong, who graduated from St. Katherine Drexel Prep in New Orleans, had a remarkable month of June, winning an NCAA Championship in the 100-meter hurdles and earning a spot on the Team USA in the Track & Field World Championships that begin on July 15. At the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships on June 11, she posted a time of 12.57 seconds in rainy conditions to capture LSU’s first 100-meter hurdle title since 2000. She followed that performance with a third-place finish in the same competition at the United States Track & Field Championships to earn a spot on Team USA with a time of 12.47 seconds.

The sophomore also earned a fourth-place finish in the 4×100 meter relay at the NCAA Championships, along with Tionna Beard-Brown, Thelma Davies and Favour Ofili.

The Track & Field World Championships, officially known as the World Athletics Championships, are scheduled for July 15-24 in Eugene, Ore., with Armstrong scheduled to compete in the opening heats of the 100-meter hurdles on Saturday, July 23 at 1:20 p.m. CT. The semifinals and final are scheduled for Sunday, July 24.

Armstrong earned the honor over four other top local athletes Rhett Centanni, Jayden Hauck, Ellie Schneider and Cali Smith.

The Greater New Orleans Sports Awards Committee has been selecting an Amateur Athlete of the Month each month since 1957. The athlete must be a native of the greater New Orleans area or must compete for a team in the metropolitan region in order to be eligible.