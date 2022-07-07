LSU Golfers Help Their Countries Advance in European Team Championships

BATON ROUGE – A potential matchup with LSU players involved for Sweden and Spain moved one step closer Thursday as both teams won their quarterfinal matches in the championship flight of the 2022 European Ladies Team Championship event at Conwy Golf Club in Wales.

Both teams had to win 4-3 in the seven-match round of golf that featured two foursomes (alternate shot) matches and five singles matches. Sweden defeated Scotland and Spain took down Denmark.

Sweden will meet top qualifier England on Friday. England was a 6.5-0.5 winner over host Wales. Spain will face Italy, also a 4-3 winner over Germany.

Sweden and LSU senior-to-be Ingrid Lindblad contributed two points to Sweden’s win, including a kick-in birdie on the 20th hole that ended the match against South Carolina’s Hannah Darling and gave Sweden the important fourth point on the second hole of extra play.

Earlier Lindblad teams with Kajsa Arwefjall to win their foursomes match over Scotland’s Lorna McClymont and Louise Duncan, 5&4.

LSU’s Elsa Svensson lost her singles match, 2Down, to Chloe Goadby of Scotland.

Carla Tejedo split her two matches for Spain in the win over Denmark, winning the foursomes match with Julia Lopez Ramirez against Cecilie Leth-Nissen, 1Up. Tejedo lost her singles match to Leth-Nissen in the afternoon, 5&4.

In the second flight, involving teams 9-16 in the qualifying, Ireland won, 3-2, over Switzerland in the format with one foursomes match and four singles. LSU transfer Aine Donegan teams with Anna Foster to defeat Chiara Tamburlini and Ginnie Lee, 1Up.

Ireland will now take on Austria (a 4-1 winner over Finland), in that group’s semifinal round on Friday.