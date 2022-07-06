Women's Tennis Inks All-American Collins

Baton Rouge, La. – Kylie Collins, an ITA Doubles and Singles All-American from the University of Texas, has signed on with the LSU Women’s Tennis team, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Wednesday.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Kylie and her family to LSU,” Fogleman said. “She has achieved some incredible things in her first three semesters of college, but I know she’s just scratching the surface on what she can do with her tennis career.”

Collins, an incoming junior, was a key piece to success for the Longhorns in her two seasons in Austin. In her freshman year, she posted a 17-3 singles record primarily playing at the No. 4&5 spots. In doubles, she and her partner Lulu Sen were a dominant duo at the No. 1 doubles spot as they posted a 22-4 record enroute to Texas capturing the 2021 NCAA National Championship. In the NCAA Doubles Championships, the duo made a run to the final round before falling in a three set, ten-point tiebreaker by a score of (3)6-7, 6-4, 8-10. The two were named to the 2021 ITA Doubles All-American team for their effort.

The Savannah, Georgia native followed up her tremendous freshman year with an impressive sophomore campaign as she once again was a crucial piece to Texas securing a national title. Collins posted a 27-11 overall record in singles and played solely at the No. 2 singles court while also tallying a 23-9 record in doubles play. The Longhorns were once again crowned Big 12 Tournament Champions and Collins herself played an important role in it as she clinched Texas’ 4-2 win over Oklahoma in the championship match with a 6-4, 6-2 straight set win over Carmen Corley. She received a bid to the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship, where made a run to the Round of 16 and was named an ITA Singles All-American following the conclusion of the season.

“As incredible as Kylie’s tennis career has been to this point, who she is as a person shines through even more than that,” Fogleman said. “We look forward to working with her to achieve the goals she has for herself as well as our program. I know everyone is going to enjoy watching here compete for the Tigers!”

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program follow the Tigers on Twitter @lsuwten , on Instagram @LSUWTen , and on www.facebook.com/lsuwten.