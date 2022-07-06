SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Home and Away Opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 women’s basketball season.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents change annually. This marks the 14th year of the 16‐game schedule for women’s basketball and the ninth with 14 teams.

LSU’s permanent opponent is Texas A&M and the Tigers’ other two home-away series will be with Arkansas and Vanderbilt. In addition to those three home games, LSU will also square off against Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee in the PMAC. On the road, LSU will also face Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina.

The SEC will announce times, dates and television information on a later date.