LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike Essential Wordmark T-Shirt
Men's Nike Essential Wordmark T-Shirt $29.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Home and Away Opponents

+0
SEC Announces Women’s Basketball Home and Away Opponents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southeastern Conference has announced conference opponents for the upcoming 2022-23 women’s basketball season.

The schedule consists of a single round robin (10 games) of home and away with one permanent opponent (2 games) and two rotating opponents (4 games). Each team will play eight home games and eight away games. The rotating opponents change annually. This marks the 14th year of the 16‐game schedule for women’s basketball and the ninth with 14 teams.

LSU’s permanent opponent is Texas A&M and the Tigers’ other two home-away series will be with Arkansas and Vanderbilt. In addition to those three home games, LSU will also square off against Auburn, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Tennessee in the PMAC.  On the road, LSU will also face Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Missouri and South Carolina.

The SEC will announce times, dates and television information on a later date.

Related Stories

Mulkey Appoints Roberts as Director of Player Personnel and Influence to Manage NIL for LSU Women’s Basketball

Mulkey Appoints Roberts as Director of Player Personnel and Influence to Manage NIL for LSU Women’s Basketball

In Roberts’ new and expanded role, she will work to enhance branding opportunities for players on the LSU Women’s Basketball team, working as a direct liaison with LSU Athletics’ NIL staff and ensuring that each player has the opportunity to grow their brand to the fullest potential.
Gallery: Women's Basketball Workout June 23

Gallery: Women's Basketball Workout June 23

Mulkey, Morris and Pointer Earn LSWA Postseason Honors

Mulkey, Morris and Pointer Earn LSWA Postseason Honors