BATON ROUGE, La. – The annual 24-hour takeover of the SEC Network by LSU Athletics is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. CT on Thursday and continue all day and through the evening on Friday.

The opening event will LSU’s thrilling 27-24 win over Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium that concluded the 2021 regular season.

LSU Football will be the first of seven different sports featured during the 24-hour period that runs until 11 p.m. CT on Friday and highlights events from the 2021-22 season.

LSU Gymnastics, Men’s Basketball, Women’s Basketball, Baseball, Softball and Women’s Golf are also included in the takeover.

Among the featured events are the LSU women’s golf team capturing its first SEC title since 1992, and a special episode of SEC INSIDE that focuses upon the women’s basketball squad.

Below is the 24-hour LSU Takeover Schedule – All Times Central

(beginning Thursday, July 7, at 11 p.m. CT and concluding Friday, July 8, at 11 p.m. CT)