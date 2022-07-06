Cross Country Schedule Released for 2022 Season

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 2022 schedule for the LSU Cross Country team has been released, with the Tigers scheduled for four regular-season meets beginning on Sept. 2.

“We will use September to get us ready for the championship meets that are in October and November,” said Head Coach Houston Franks, headed into his fourth season at the helm. “We feel really good about our returning team and feel like we have made some good additions.”

After making the trip to the University of New Orleans on Sept. 2 for the opener, the Tigers will host the LSU Invitational on September 23. Both the men’s and women’s teams won last year’s invitational, tallying 21 and 18 points, respectively.

LSU will compete at the Florida State XC Open on Oct. 7 and the Arturo Barrios Invitational in College Station, Texas, on Oct. 15 before heading to Oxford for SEC Championships on Oct. 28.

The NCAA South Central Regional will take place on Nov. 11 at Watts XC Course in College Station, Texas. The NCAA Championships will occur eight days later at the OSU XC Course in Stillwater, Okla.