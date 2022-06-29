SEC Announces Home-Away Opponents For 2022-23 Basketball

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced the home and away opponents for LSU for the 2022-23 league schedule on Wednesday.

The dates, times and television information for the games will be announced by the league and LSU at a later date. The first conference game for LSU will be on Dec. 28 since the Tigers will play in late January in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

LSU will as always in the 18-game schedule play its three permanent home-and-away opponents – Alabama, Arkansas and Texas A&M. The Tigers will also play Florida and Missouri both in Baton Rouge and on the road.

LSU’s four other league home games will be against Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. The four single games on the road will be at Georgia, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Information on season tickets for the 2022-23 season can be found at LSUTix.net.