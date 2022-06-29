Baton Rouge, La. – George Stoupe, an incoming senior, has signed on with the LSU men’s tennis team after transferring from Arizona State University, head coach Danny Bryan announced on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to have George join us here in Baton Rouge,” head coach Danny Bryan said. “His wealth of experience from playing in the Pac-12 over the last three years will serve our team well. He’s a very athletic player with a tremendous strike on the ball and has had some impressive results in doubles play. We expect George’s future to be very bright and we can’t wait to get him out on the court in the Purple & Gold.”

Stoupe, a Lower Hutt, New Zealand native, joins the Tigers after three seasons with the Sun Devils. In that time, Stoupe picked up 19 wins in singles play and 13 in doubles. Stoupe’s success went beyond the court during his time in Tempe as he was named to the 2021 Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll.

Prior to his career at Arizona State, Stoupe was his age group national champion for 18s singles and the age group national champion for singles and doubles 16s, 15s and 14s. Stoupe was named the 2018 New Zealand Junior Player of the Year.

