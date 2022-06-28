Carrington Named All-Louisiana First Team
Baton Rouge, La. – LSU women’s tennis junior Safiya Carrington was named to the 2022 All-Louisiana First Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Tuesday afternoon.
Carrington earns All-Louisiana honors for the third straight season after earning a spot on the second teams in 2020 and 2021. She finished the 2021-22 season with 11 wins in singles play and nine wins in doubles. She tallied four wins against ranked opponents and secured four wins against SEC foes playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Tigers.
Carrington’s best form in the season came on the weekend the Tigers hosted Vanderbilt and Kentucky, where she won both her singles matches against ranked opponents and won both doubles matches to contribute to LSU securing match victories. She was recognized as SEC Player of the Week on March 23rd for her effort.
The spot on the All-Louisiana First Team is the second season accolade for Carrington, who was named Second Team All-SEC following the completion of the regular season.
2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Safiya Carrington, LSU
Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans
Mariella Minetti, Northwestern State
Charlotte Russell, Tulane
Viktorie Wojchikova, Northwestern State
Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane
SECOND TEAM
Lucy Carpenter, Loyola
Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech
Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier
Alicia Romero Gomez, LSU Alexandria
Olivia Scattini, LSU Alexandria
Ilana Tetruashvili, Louisiana Tech
HONORABLE MENTION
Annemart Kleijn, LSU Alexandria; Patricia Martinez Molina, LSU Alexandria; Jiayun Zhu Tulane.
WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane
WOMEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech
WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier
WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR
Melinda Descant, LSU Alexandria