Carrington Named All-Louisiana First Team

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU women’s tennis junior Safiya Carrington was named to the 2022 All-Louisiana First Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association on Tuesday afternoon.

Carrington earns All-Louisiana honors for the third straight season after earning a spot on the second teams in 2020 and 2021. She finished the 2021-22 season with 11 wins in singles play and nine wins in doubles. She tallied four wins against ranked opponents and secured four wins against SEC foes playing at the No. 1 singles spot for the Tigers.

Carrington’s best form in the season came on the weekend the Tigers hosted Vanderbilt and Kentucky, where she won both her singles matches against ranked opponents and won both doubles matches to contribute to LSU securing match victories. She was recognized as SEC Player of the Week on March 23rd for her effort.

The spot on the All-Louisiana First Team is the second season accolade for Carrington, who was named Second Team All-SEC following the completion of the regular season.

2022 LOUISIANA SPORTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Safiya Carrington, LSU

Lina Hohnhold, New Orleans

Mariella Minetti, Northwestern State

Charlotte Russell, Tulane

Viktorie Wojchikova, Northwestern State

Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane

SECOND TEAM

Lucy Carpenter, Loyola

Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech

Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier

Alicia Romero Gomez, LSU Alexandria

Olivia Scattini, LSU Alexandria

Ilana Tetruashvili, Louisiana Tech

HONORABLE MENTION

Annemart Kleijn, LSU Alexandria; Patricia Martinez Molina, LSU Alexandria; Jiayun Zhu Tulane.

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lahari Yelamanchili, Tulane

WOMEN’S NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Najah Dawson, Louisiana Tech

WOMEN’S FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR

Kareemah Muhammad, Xavier

WOMEN’S COACH OF THE YEAR

Melinda Descant, LSU Alexandria