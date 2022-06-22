Tari Eason Named Top Player, Newcomer on All-Louisiana Team
BATON ROUGE – Tari Eason, looking to be a first round NBA Draft selection on Thursday night, was named the top player and newcomer in the state Wednesday with the announcement of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association college basketball team.
The team was selected based on nominations from the state schools and voted on by communications directors and members of the media. Communications officials from the schools could not vote for members of their own team.
Eason, who was named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year, had a breakout 2021-22 season at LSU after transferring from Cincinnati, where he played as a freshman. A first-team All-SEC selection and an AP Honorable Mention All-America selection, Eason averaged 16.9 point, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals a game while playing 24.4 minutes per game.
The state newcomer of the year award is given to the top first-year non-freshman player in Louisiana.
Brandon Murray, who transferred to Georgetown after his first year at LSU, was named the state’s top freshman of the year. Murray averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game.
Senior Darius Days was named to the All-Louisiana second team.
Louisiana Sports Writers Association
All-Louisiana College Basketball Team
FIRST TEAM
Tari Eason, LSU
Jordan Brown, Louisiana
Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Louisiana Tech
Ty Gordon, Nicholls
Zach Wrightsil, Loyola
SECOND TEAM
Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana Christian
Kendal Coleman, Northwestern State
Jalen Cook, Tulane
Darius Days, LSU
Troy Green, New Orleans
THIRD TEAM
Myles Burns, Loyola
Jaylen Forbes, Tulane
Jalyn Hinton, Southeastern
Andre Jones, ULM
Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans
Honorable Mention
Gus Okafor, Southeastern
Makye Richard, Xavier
Leondre Washington, LSU Shreveport
Player of the Year – Tari Eason, LSU
Newcomer of the Year – Tari Eason, LSU
Freshman of the Year – Brandon Murray, LSU
Coach of the Year – Stacy Hollowell, Loyola