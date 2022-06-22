Tari Eason Named Top Player, Newcomer on All-Louisiana Team

BATON ROUGE – Tari Eason, looking to be a first round NBA Draft selection on Thursday night, was named the top player and newcomer in the state Wednesday with the announcement of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association college basketball team.

The team was selected based on nominations from the state schools and voted on by communications directors and members of the media. Communications officials from the schools could not vote for members of their own team.

Eason, who was named the Southeastern Conference Sixth Man of the Year, had a breakout 2021-22 season at LSU after transferring from Cincinnati, where he played as a freshman. A first-team All-SEC selection and an AP Honorable Mention All-America selection, Eason averaged 16.9 point, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals a game while playing 24.4 minutes per game.

The state newcomer of the year award is given to the top first-year non-freshman player in Louisiana.

Brandon Murray, who transferred to Georgetown after his first year at LSU, was named the state’s top freshman of the year. Murray averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists a game.

Senior Darius Days was named to the All-Louisiana second team.

Louisiana Sports Writers Association

All-Louisiana College Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Tari Eason, LSU

Jordan Brown, Louisiana

Kenneth Lofton, Jr., Louisiana Tech

Ty Gordon, Nicholls

Zach Wrightsil, Loyola

SECOND TEAM

Kae’Ron Baker, Louisiana Christian

Kendal Coleman, Northwestern State

Jalen Cook, Tulane

Darius Days, LSU

Troy Green, New Orleans

THIRD TEAM

Myles Burns, Loyola

Jaylen Forbes, Tulane

Jalyn Hinton, Southeastern

Andre Jones, ULM

Derek St. Hilaire, New Orleans

Honorable Mention

Gus Okafor, Southeastern

Makye Richard, Xavier

Leondre Washington, LSU Shreveport

Player of the Year – Tari Eason, LSU

Newcomer of the Year – Tari Eason, LSU

Freshman of the Year – Brandon Murray, LSU

Coach of the Year – Stacy Hollowell, Loyola