Mulkey, Morris and Pointer Earn LSWA Postseason Honors

BATON ROUGE – Kim Mulkey was named the LSWA Coach of the Year on Wednesday and Khayla Pointer was named the LSWA Player of the Year while Alexis Morris earned First-Team honors.

Mulkey, the AP National Coach of the Year, revitalized the LSU Women’s Basketball program during her first season in Baton Rouge. After taking over an LSU team that had won nine games, the Tigers went 26-6 during Mulkey’s first season, winning the most games since the 2006-07 season. They finished No. 2 in the SEC and were ranked No. 9 in the final AP Poll of the season. LSU was 6-1 against ranked opponents in Coach Mulkey’s debut season and the Tigers hosted March Madness games as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, winning their first NCAA Tournament game since 2014.

The guard duo of Pointer and Morris were critical to LSU’s success. Both were also All-SEC selections.

Pointer had the best season of her career in her final year as a Tiger, paying as one of the top guards across America. Along with being a top-five finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, Pointer earned spots on the Naismith Trophy Watchlist, the Wooden Award National Ballot, the Wade Trophy Watchlist, and the Dawn Staley Award Watchlist. She has already been named to multiple All-America teams (AP and Sports Illustrated Second Team; USBWA Third Team).

After returning for her final year of eligibility and teaming up with National Coach of the Year Finalist Kim Mulkey, Pointer achieved heights her career had never seen before. She set new career-highs with 19.6 points per game (No. 2 in SEC), 6.4 rebounds per game (No. 17 in SEC) and 5.3 assists per game (No. 2 in SEC). With those numbers, Pointer was one of just two players in the SEC to rank inside the Top-20 in points and assists and inside the Top-15 in assists. She led an LSU offensive attack the led the SEC in scoring with 73.72 points per game.

Throughout her final season, Pointer recorded seven double-doubles that included two triple-doubles. She is one of just five players in SEC history to record multiple triple-doubles in a career. Pointer scored in double-figures in 29 games during the season, including 17 games with 20 points or more. She finished the season scoring double-figures in 21 of LSU’s final 22 games that included a stretch of 16 consecutive games with 13 or more points.

In her first season at LSU, Morris electrified the Tigers’ offense with 15.0 points per game. During SEC play she averaged 17.3 points per game. After transferring to LSU from Texas A&M, Morris scored in double-figures in her first 11 games wearing purple and gold. She helped LSU pick up its first ranked win over No. 14 Iowa State on December 2 with a new career high 25 points. In the game against the Cyclones the Beaumont, Texas native hit five triples. Soon enough she set a new career high with 30 points against her former team on January 2 versus Texas A&M.

Morris was a go-to player in late game situations for the Tigers. Her and Pointer both scored 16 second half point in LSU’s second matchup against Texas A&M in College Station to earn the road victory. In the following game at Mississippi State, Morris took over with 15 fourth quarter points that allowed LSU to close the game on a 17-3 run. She has clinched multiple games for the Tigers, sinking free throws down the stretch.

First Team

Khayla Pointer, LSU

Ty’Reona Doucet, Louisiana

Alexis Morris, LSU

Moon Ursin, Tulane

Keiunna Walker, Louisiana Tech

Second Team

Kieyoomia Benally, Louisiana Christian

Kennedy Hansberry, Loyola

Alexus Holt, Grambling

Anna Larr Roberson, Louisiana Tech

De’Auja Thompson, LSU Shreveport

Third Team

Tay Cannon, Loyola

Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese

Kelsey Thaxton, LSU Alexandria

Caitlyn Williams, Southeastern

Kyren Whittington, ULM

Honorable Mention

Monette Bolden, Northwestern State

Hailey Giaratano, Southeastern

Jomyra Mathis, New Orleans

Candice Parramore, Northwestern State

Taylor Thomas, Loyola

Player of the Year – Khayla Pointer LSU

Newcomer of the Year – Moon Ursin Tulane

Freshman of the Year – Kalli Chamberlin, McNeese

Coach of the Year – Kim Mulkey, LSU