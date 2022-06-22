LSU To Face Illinois State in Opening Game of Cayman Islands Classic

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team will face Illinois State in the opening game of the 2022 Cayman Islands Classic as the pairings for the tournament were announced on Wednesday by Caymax Sports LTD.

Eight teams will compete in the tournament held Nov. 21-23 at John Gray Gymnasium, just minutes away from world famous Seven Mile Beach at George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

LSU will face Illinois State in the opening game at 11 a.m. EST (10 a.m. Baton Rouge time).

The rest of the opening round will have Western Kentucky meeting Akron, Nevada facing Tulane and Rhode Island and Kansas state in the final game of the opening round.

Illinois State will have a new coach in Ryan Pedon, who was named head coach this past March. Pedon spent the last five seasons at Ohio State with the Buckeyes.

Kansas State, Nevada and Western Kentucky were originally scheduled to play in the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic, which was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Akron and Illinois State will be making their second appearance in the tournament, having played in the 2018 Cayman Islands Classic.

For more information, please visit www.CaymanIslandsClassic.com.