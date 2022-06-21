BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s baseball team have departed for destinations throughout the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.

Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:

U.S. Collegiate National Team

Dylan Crews, OF

Tre’ Morgan, 1B

https://www.usabaseball.com/team-usa/collegiate-national-team

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox – Cape Cod League

Jordan Thompson, SS

Bryce Collins, RHP

https://ydredsox.com/

Cotuit Kettleers – Cape Cod League

Josh Pearson, OF

https://www.kettleers.org/

Bourne Braves – Cape Cod League

Garrett Edwards, RHP

https://bournebraves.org/

Chatham Anglers – Cape Cod League

Hayden Travinski, C

http://www.chathamanglers.com/

Brewster Whitecaps – Cape Cod League

Paul Gervase, RHP

Grant Taylor, RHP

https://brewsterwhitecaps.org/

La Crosse Loggers – Northwoods League

Josh Stevenson, OF

Luke Leto, INF

https://northwoodsleague.com/la-crosse-loggers/

Madison Mallards – Northwoods League

Jack Merrifield, INF

https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/

Acadiana Cane Cutters – Texas League

Grant Fontenot, RHP

https://www.canecuttersbaseball.com/