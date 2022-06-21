BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s baseball team have departed for destinations throughout the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.

Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:

U.S. Collegiate National Team

  • Dylan Crews, OF
  • Tre’ Morgan, 1B

https://www.usabaseball.com/team-usa/collegiate-national-team

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox – Cape Cod League

  • Jordan Thompson, SS
  • Bryce Collins, RHP

https://ydredsox.com/

Cotuit Kettleers – Cape Cod League

  • Josh Pearson, OF

https://www.kettleers.org/

Bourne Braves – Cape Cod League

  • Garrett Edwards, RHP

https://bournebraves.org/

Chatham Anglers – Cape Cod League

  • Hayden Travinski, C

http://www.chathamanglers.com/

Brewster Whitecaps – Cape Cod League

  • Paul Gervase, RHP
  • Grant Taylor, RHP

https://brewsterwhitecaps.org/

La Crosse Loggers – Northwoods League

  • Josh Stevenson, OF
  • Luke Leto, INF

https://northwoodsleague.com/la-crosse-loggers/

Madison Mallards – Northwoods League

  • Jack Merrifield, INF

https://northwoodsleague.com/madison-mallards/

Acadiana Cane Cutters – Texas League

  • Grant Fontenot, RHP

https://www.canecuttersbaseball.com/

 