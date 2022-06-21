Lindblad, Svensson Advance To Match Play At Women's Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s Swedish golf connection, Ingrid Lindblad and Elsa Svensson, have both advanced through the 36-hole qualifying to the round of 64 match play that begins Wednesday at the Women’s Amateur hosted by the Royal and Ancient at Hunstanton, England.

A total of 144 players started the 36-holes of qualifying on Monday and now match play will begin that will crown a champion on Saturday.

Lindblad rallied from a slow start on Tuesday to shoot a second straight round of 2-under 71 to finish 36 holes at 4-under 142 in a tie for seventh place.

Svensson followed up a 1-under 72 on Monday with a 1-over 74 on Tuesday, finishing 36 holes at even par 146, in a tie for 24th and easily advancing to match play.

Lindblad in her second round bogeyed three of the first five holes, but six birdies over the last 11 holes, including four straight on holes 8-11, to finish strongly in the top 10 of qualifying which was paced by Ami Yamashita and Emilie Alba Paltrinieri, both at 8-under par 138.

A playoff will have to decide the final four spots in the match play bracket as 15 golfers tied for 61st place at 3-over par 149.

Three LSU golfers did not make the cut as Indiana transfer Aine Donegan posted a 4-over 150 to miss the cut by a shot on rounds of 73-77.

Carla Tejedo shot a 2-over par 75 for the second straight day to also miss the shot by stroke at 4-over 150 and Jess Bailey, back playing in her home country, posted rounds of 75-76 to finish in T89 at 151.