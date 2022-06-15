LSU Athletics Teams' Success in Classroom Reaches All-Time High

BATON ROUGE – The success of LSU’s athletic teams in the classroom continues to reach new levels as a record 11 sports scored a perfect 1,000 in the recent release of the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate, the organization announced this week.

The perfect score of 1,000 by 11 LSU teams bettered the previous mark of 10, which was set two years ago.

“I could not be prouder of the academic achievements of our student-athletes,” LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward said. “We read about their accomplishments in competition on a daily basis, but what our student-athletes are doing in the classroom is equally as impressive. It takes a commitment and many sacrifices to excel in competition and in the classroom and their determination to be the best in both areas is inspiring.

“This type of academic success wouldn’t be possible without the outstanding work of our staff at the Cox Communications Academic Center. They provide invaluable resources and opportunities for our student-athletes year-round and should be recognized for their efforts.”

Nine of LSU’s 11 women’s teams earned the perfect score with a 10th team (swimming and diving) falling just shy of the mark with a 992. LSU’s women’s teams earning a score of 1,000 include: basketball, cross country, golf, gymnastics, softball, soccer, beach volleyball, tennis and indoor volleyball.

Leading the way on the men’s side with scores of 1,000 were cross country and tennis. Other men’s sports with high APR scores include: baseball (981) and men’s golf (974).

“Once again, these numbers represent the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes as they balance all of the demands of being a college athlete,” Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student Athletes, said. “Achieving this type of success requires a tremendous commitment and the appreciation of the value of the education they are receiving at LSU. It’s our goal to ensure that every student-athlete who walks through our doors leave with a diploma and in position to be successful in life, no matter what they choose to do.”

“I would like to congratulate our staff at the Academic Center for another outstanding job of putting our student-athletes in position to succeed in the classroom. Their overall success is based on the collective efforts of many.”

The recent NCAA academic accomplishment for LSU’s athletic teams continues a trend that has seen the Tigers excel in all areas monitored by the NCAA. LSU’s most recent Graduation Success Rate (GSR) released in December of 2021 revealed a score of 89 for the fourth consecutive year. The 89 GSR score for LSU was one-point shy of tying the school’s all-time record of 90 set in 2017.

The APR provides a real-time look at a team’s academic success each semester by tracking the academic progress of each student-athlete on scholarship. The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance.