BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU players Dylan Crews, Jacob Berry, Ma’Khail Hilliard and Brayden Jobert earned All-South Region recognition Wednesday from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Crews and Berry were named to the first team, and Hilliard and Jobert received second-team honors.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. The Tigers’ centerfielder was voted a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, and he received SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition. The Longwood, Fla., native in 2021 was named National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

Berry, a third baseman from Queen Creek, Ariz., was a 2022 third-team All-America and second-team All-SEC selection, as he batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs. Berry hit .400 (38-for-95) in LSU’s SEC regular-season games with three doubles, five homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs.

Hilliard, a right-handed pitcher from Central, La., made 16 starts on the mound this season and posted a 7-1 record with a 4.56 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 77 innings. LSU was 9-2 in the 11 games that Hilliard started against SEC teams. He completed his LSU career with a 23-10 record in 76 appearances (42 starts), and he won 14 of his final 15 career decisions.

Jobert, a designated hitter from Slidell, La., finished second on the LSU squad this season in both home runs (18) and RBI (58). He was Named SEC Player of the Week after leading LSU to a three-game sweep at Vanderbilt (May 19-21), tying the LSU single-game record for RBI with nine in the series finale.

NCAA Div. I ABCA South All-Region First Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C Andrew Keck Jr. Southeast Missouri State

C Drake Baldwin Jr. Missouri State

1B Carson Roccaforte So. Louisiana

1B Tim Elko Sr. Ole Miss

2B RJ Yeager Gr. Mississippi State

3B Jacob Berry So. LSU

SS Taylor Young Sr. Louisiana Tech

OF Dylan Crews So. LSU

OF Ethan Groff So. Tulane

OF Steele Netterville Sr. Louisiana Tech

DH Hunter Hines Fr. Mississippi State

P Tanner Hall So. Southern Miss

P Shemar Page Gr. Grambling State

P Hurston Waldrep So. Southern Miss

P Tyler Cleveland So. Central Arkansas

RP Cameron Foster Sr. McNeese State

NCAA Div. I ABCA South All-Region Second Team

Pos. Player Cl. School

C John Garcia So. Grambling State

1B Preston Faulkner Sr. Southeastern Louisiana

2B Brad Burckel Jr. McNeese State

2B Amani Larry So. New Orleans

3B Cayden Wallace So. Arkansas

SS Tyler Wilber Sr. Southeast Missouri State

OF Mason Holt Sr. Louisiana Monroe

OF Cole McConnell So. Louisiana Tech

OF Payton Harden Jr. McNeese State

DH Brayden Jobert So. LSU

P Hunter Riggins Gr. Southern Miss

P Ma’Khail Hilliard Sr. LSU

P Jonathan Fincher Jr. Louisiana Tech

RP Kyle Crigger Sr. Louisiana Tech