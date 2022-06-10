June 2022 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and for their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the June 2022 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Hannah Carroll: Senior, Women’s Track and Field, Gig Harbor, Wash. (Social Work)

Nominator – Xavier Shannon, Assistant Director: “Despite not having required study hall or academic meetings, Hannah uses the Academic Center for Student-Athletes to ensure her work is done. This diligence to her academics was reflected in her earned 4.12 Spring 2022 GPA. On the track, she qualified for the Regional Championships in the 800-meter run. Hannah is a pleasure to work with; her greatest quality is her positive attitude and ability to bring joy to others.”

Emily Pawlaski: Freshman, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Andover, Minn. (Biochemistry)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “Emily is a competitor in the classroom as well as in the pool. In her freshman season as a biochemistry major, where the majority of her courses were science and math major-related core courses, Emily performed well academically while in the pool, placing in the top 10 and 20 several times. The spring semester culminated with Emily making the President’s Honor Roll for May 2022.”

Reagan Sweeney: Freshman, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Snellville, Ga. (Mass Communication)

Nominator – Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs: “As a freshman, Regan has successfully balanced her school work while competing in the pool. Her dedication to her craft and academics resulted in her achieving several top 10 and 20 finishes in the pool as well as achieving two consecutive 4.0+ semesters and being placed on the President’s Honor Roll for May 2022.”

Mekhi Wingo: Sophomore, Football, St. Louis (Accounting)

Nominator – Alex Moran, Learning Specialist: “As a mid-semester freshman transfer, Mekhi has transitioned really well to LSU. He is on top of all of his coursework and his drive is admirable. We are so proud of him and his determination to excel on the field and in the classroom.”