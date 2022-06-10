Deberg Earns Spot on USAV Beach Collegiate National Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU’s Kylie Deberg has earned a spot on the USAV Collegiate Beach National Team as one of the top 17 players in the nation.

She will attend a training block at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif., June 12-18.

Deberg was elite during her first season in the sand after transitioning from the indoor game. Deberg earned AVCA Top-Flight status with two partners, joining teammate Kelli-Grenne Agnew as the first players to earn Top-Flight honors with multiple partners in the same season. Deberg and Greene Agnew were Top-Flight as a pair on Court, going 18-5 together. Deberg also earned the recognition with Parker Bracken on Court as they teamed up to go 14-5 together, winning their first 14 matches and earning AVCA National Pair of the Week the third week of the season.

In her first season at LSU, Deberg was critical in the Tigers’ 32-12 record, setting a new program mark for wins in a season. LSU’s 27 regular season victories were also a new program record for regular season wins.

2022 Men’s Beach Collegiate National Team Roster

Name (Height; Hometown; School; USAV Region)

Will Bantle (6-5; Pacific Palisades, Calif.; Penn State; Southern California)

Benjamin Braun (6-10; Rancho Mirage, Calif.; Ohio State, Southern California)

Jack Deuchar (6-8; Honolulu, Hawaii; USC; Aloha)

Matthew Gentry (6-7; Hudson, Ohio; Lincoln Memorial; Ohio Valley)

Cole Gillis (6-5; San Diego, Calif.; UC Irvine; Southern California)

Nathan Harlan (6-5; Ladera Ranch, Calif.; Long Beach State; Southern California)

Heath Hughes (6-8; Haines City, Fla.; Grand Canyon; Florida)

Jackson Reed (6-1; Carlsbad, Calif.; USC; Southern California)

Joshua Roper (6-3; San Antonio, Texas; Grand Canyon; Lone Star)

Charles Siragusa (6-8; Rochester, N.Y.; UC San Diego; Western Empire)

Grant Sloane (6-7; Irvine, Calif; UCLA; Southern California)

Ryan Smith (6-8; Parker, Colo.; Campbellsville; Rocky Mountain)

Akhil Tangutur (6-3; Pacific Palisades, Calif.; UC Irvine; Southern California)

Luke Turner (6-5; Hermosa Beach, Calif.; Stanford; Southern California)

Michael Valenzi (6-1; Boca Raton, Fla.; Penn State; Florida)

Ryan Wilcox (6-2; Honolulu, Hawaii; UC Santa Barbara; Aloha)

2022 Women’s Beach Collegiate National Team Roster

Name (Height; Hometown; School; USAV Region)

Maddie Anderson (6-2; Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Florida State; Florida)

Erica Brok (5-9; Port Orange, Fla.; Florida Atlantic; Florida)

Alaina Chacon (5-8; Crown Point, Ind.; Florida State; Hoosier)

Ella Connor (6-1; Makawao, Hawaii; Cal Poly; Aloha)

Lexy Denaburg (6-0; Merritt Island, Fla.; UCLA; Florida)

Hailey Harward (5-9; Phoenix, Ariz.; USC; Arizona)

Xolani Hodel (6-1; Huntington Beach, Calif.; Stanford; Southern California)

Paige Kalkhoff (5-9; Cincinnati, Ohio; Florida State; Ohio Valley)

Kylie Kuyava-DeBerg (6-4; Hudson, Iowa; LSU; Iowa)

Sutton MacTavish (6-0; Southlake, Texas; TCU; Lone Star)

Audrey Nourse (5-11; Orange, Calif.; USC; Southern California)

Nicole Nourse (5-11; Orange, Calif.; USC; Southern California)

Avery Poppinga (5-11; Austin, Texas; Loyola Marymount; Lone Star)

Julia Scoles (6-0; Statesville, N.C.; USC; Carolina)

Brooke Van Sickle (5-8; Battle Ground, Wash.; Hawaii; Puget Sound)

Torrey Van Winden (6-3; Napa Valley, Calif.; Florida State; Northern California)

Abby Van Winkle (6-2; Santa Margarita, Calif.; UCLA; Southern California)