Pedigo Breaks Own School Record, Finishes Third In Javelin At NCAAs

Eugene, Ore. – LSU track and field thrower Tzuriel Pedigo registered points for the Tigers on day one of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Wednesday evening at Hayward Field in Oregon with a third place finish. LSU also had three individuals and the 4×400 meter relay advance out of the semifinals into Friday’s finals.

Pedigo earned his second career First Team All-America honor as he launched the javelin a lifetime best of 258’ 10” (78.90 meters) on his fifth attempt of the night; that bettered his previous school record mark of 253’ 9” (77.34 meters) that he registered at the 2021 NCAA Championships to win the event. The third place finish earned LSU six points and has the team in 16th place after day one of competition. Full team standings can be viewed at ncaa.com.

On the track, the trio of Eric Edwards Jr., Da’Marcus Fleming, and Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell advanced out of the semifinals in their respective events. Edwards Jr. ran a 110 meter hurdle time of 13.33 to clock the second fastest time in the semifinals; he’ll compete in the finals at 8:42 p.m. CT on Friday night.

Burrell, the 2021 NCAA champion in the 400 meter hurdles, ran a season best of 49.19 to win his heat and auto advance to Friday’s finals that will be contested at 9:27 p.m. CT. Fleming qualified for the first individual final of his career at an NCAA meet with a time of 10.16 in the 100 meter dash; his final will be at 8:52 p.m. CT.

The 4×400 meter relay made up of Dorian Camel, Sean ‘Squirrel’ Burrell, Aaron Smith, and Ashton Hicks threw down a season best of 3:01.67 to finish third in their heat and advance to the finals on Friday. The time was just outside the LSU all-time top 10 list. Camel and Burrell teamed up to cover the first 800 meters of the relay in 1:30.74 before Smith ran a split of 46.01. Hicks closed out the relay with a 44.93 split on the anchor leg.

LSU will have six scoring chances on Friday night on the men’s side.

Other Results

John Meyer – 11th – Shot Put – 63’ 6” (19.35m)

Eli Gaughan – 12th – Javelin – 228’ 1” (69.53m)

Dorian Camel – 19th – 200 Meters – 20.64

Up Next

The LSU women will take the stage on Thursday. The first event for the Tigers will be at 7:32 p.m. CT and action will air live on ESPNU. A full competition guide can be viewed above.

Follow Us

