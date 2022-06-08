BATON ROUGE, La. — USA Baseball has announced that LSU sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews and sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan have been invited to join the U.S. Collegiate National Team this summer.

The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 48-50 of the premier non-draft eligible college players for a five-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina from June 30–July 4.

USA Baseball will name a final, 26-man Collegiate National Team roster after Training Camp that will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Crews, the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year, batted .349 this season with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs. He was voted a first-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball newspaper, and he received SEC Community Service Team and SEC All-Defensive Team recognition. The Longwood, Fla., native in 2021 was named National Freshman of the Year by Perfect Game.

Morgan, a 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team selection, hit .324 this year with 18 doubles, one triple, five homers, 54 RBI and 50 runs. The New Orleans, La., product received Freshman All-America honors in 2021.

The opening game of the Stars vs. Stripes series will take place at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C., at 6 p.m. CT on June 30. The Durham Bulls Athletic Park (DBAP) in Durham, N.C., will host Games 2, 3, and 4. The first pitches of Games 2 and 4 are set for 5:35 p.m. CT on July 1 and 3, respectively, and Game 3 will start at 4:05 p.m. CT.

Training Camp will conclude with the series finale on July 4 at Truist Field, the home of the Charlotte Knights, in Charlotte, N.C., with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. CT. All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan on July 9 at 7 a.m. CT before taking on Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands, and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15.