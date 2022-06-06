Introducing LSU GOLD, a Premium Subscription Content Service

LSU Athletics and Playfly Sports are partnering to launch LSU GOLD, an exclusive, on-demand content streaming service premiering August 1. Powered by WMT Digital, GOLD (www.lsu.gold) will offer unrivaled content and unprecedented access to the Tigers year-round, including behind-the-scenes documentary series, in-depth interviews, premium podcasts, and more.

Beginning August 1, GOLD will be available to stream on mobile devices, desktop and laptop computers, and OTT streaming platforms, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Priced at $8.99 a month, GOLD will be produced by South Stadium Productions, the newly rebranded, award-winning content arm of the athletics department, in partnership with Playfly Sports, LSU’s multimedia rights holder, and WMT Digital, GOLD’s digital platform partner specializing in results-based digital marketing, software engineering and web development.

“Through the launch of our subscription content network, LSU GOLD, and the convergence of our creative talents in South Stadium Productions, LSU Athletics is taking the next step to ensure we continue to lead the nation in innovative, engaging storytelling,” said Director of Athletics Scott Woodward. “We are excited to offer our fans a subscription service to connect them closer to the teams they love, and we are confident the team we are assembling and the infrastructure we are building will help us further engage the most passionate fans in the country and take the already-iconic LSU brand to new heights.”

LSU GOLD

GOLD will be built on entirely new content and expanded access to award-winning features. Fans will still be able to enjoy LSU’s already-existing menu of content for free at LSUSports.net and on social media, while receiving additional, exclusive coverage through GOLD.

“The LSU creative team has been at the forefront of the college landscape for years, and the content coming to LSU GOLD will take fans behind the scenes in a way that has never been done before,” said LSU Chief of Creative Content Emily Dixon, who will oversee the day-to-day production of GOLD. “With unprecedented access to every team on campus, GOLD is the perfect platform to tell the stories of our talented student-athletes and accomplished staffs.”

Among GOLD’s initial offerings will be episodic content series featuring all of LSU Athletics, including:

The Follow : an all-access documentary detailing LSU Football coach Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge, from his arrival in December through the fall of 2022.

: an all-access documentary detailing LSU Football coach Brian Kelly’s first season in Baton Rouge, from his arrival in December through the fall of 2022. Eye to Eye : In-depth interviews with LSU’s elite coaches, student-athletes, and staff.

: In-depth interviews with LSU’s elite coaches, student-athletes, and staff. Film Room : Breakdowns of key plays and critical performances, featuring current and former-student athletes and coaches.

: Breakdowns of key plays and critical performances, featuring current and former-student athletes and coaches. Hey Fightin’ Podcast Network : Daily podcast video covering all of LSU’s sports and complimenting LSU’s free audio podcast offerings. The HFP network will also include premium podcasts found only on GOLD, including the Cutting Edge with Jack Marucci and interviews with LSU’s football coaches all season long.

: Daily podcast video covering all of LSU’s sports and complimenting LSU’s free audio podcast offerings. The HFP network will also include premium podcasts found only on GOLD, including the Cutting Edge with Jack Marucci and interviews with LSU’s football coaches all season long. UNCUT: Longer edits and additional coverage of practices, games, and behind-the-scenes events.

Beginning today, fans can also sign up for the Bayou Brew, a daily newsletter keeping Tiger fans entertained and informed every weekday morning all year round. For more access to the Tigers, sign up for the Bayou Brew here.

SOUTH STADIUM PRODUCTIONS

Aligning the talents of the department’s video, photo, graphic design, and social media creatives, South Stadium Productions will provide increased coverage and exclusive content to supporters of LSU Athletics everywhere. Dixon and Cody Worsham, Chief Brand Officer, will manage and oversee day-to-day operations and long-term planning for South Stadium Productions.

“The team we’re building with South Stadium Productions includes some of the hardest-working and most talented creatives in the country, and we’re excited to elevate the most iconic brand in college sports,” Worsham said. “Our focus is to continue engaging with fans through authentic and innovative storytelling, while growing the best content platform in the country and empowering student-athletes to maximize their opportunities at LSU.”

LSU’s creative team has been consistently recognized as among the very best in college sports. Sports Business Journal awarded LSU as the Best in Sports Social Media in 2020. Creative Services graphic designers, along with the Athletics Communications office, have won over 100 awards from the annual CoSIDA (College Sports Information Directors of America) publications contest, including 10 Best in the Nation Awards. And in the last calendar year, LSU’s photography staff has distributed more than 100,000 photos to student-athletes, staff, and coaches, generating 5 million engagements and reaching 53.1 million viewers globally.

ABOUT LSU SPORTS PROPERTIES/PLAYFLY SPORTS PROPERTIES

LSU Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for LSU Athletics, is operated by Playfly Sports Properties. Playfly Sports is the leading sports marketing and media company that enables brands to engage with sports fans on a local, regional, and national level through scaled linear, digital, and experiential assets. Playfly Sports drives outcome-based solutions into 90-million households via more than 7,800 live US MLB, NBA, and NHL games; and influences sports fans of all ages through the management of college multimedia rights, uniform branding, and high-profile sports sponsorship platforms. The company introduces high school and college students to career development opportunities in esports through CSL Esports, operators of North America’s largest college esports league. Playfly Sports has the unique ability to partner, innovate, and advance the aspirations of athletes, brands, academic institutions, and sports fans across the US. Playfly Sports is Powered by Partnership.

ABOUT WMT DIGITAL

WMT Digital is a full-service agency that consists of a team of engineers, designers and developers committed to using technology to solve complex problems. By examining user behavior through search patterns and usage data, the company builds one-of-a-kind digital products that inspire action and drive results. Grounded in targeted metrics, WMT crafts custom solutions that meaningfully impact fan engagement, recruiting, ticket sales, fundraising, and more. Many of the most respected names in collegiate athletics partner with WMT, including the Arkansas Razorbacks, Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Kansas Jayhawks, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Ohio State Buckeyes. For more information, visit wmt.digital.