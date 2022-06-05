LSU's Lindblad Low Amateur At US Women's Open

BATON ROUGE – LSU golf star Ingrid Lindblad finished as the low amateur Sunday at the U.S. Women’s Open with a 72-hole total of 1-under par 283 at Pine Needles Lodge and Country Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Lindblad finished in a tie for 12th place with a final round of 5-over 76, when the final round conditions over the historic par 71 layout made things tough for the entire field of 70. Only two players posted red figures on the scoreboards around the course.

Lindblad posted rounds of 65-71-71-76 for a four-day total of 283.

“Well, after twelve holes, I had hit 12 greens and I was three-over,” Lindblad said post-round about her day. “It was tougher today. I would hit the green but then I’d have a 50 or 60-footer. I’ve been putting good all week, but nothing really went in today until No. 15 when I made a 40-footer.”

That was for her lone birdie of the round.

Lindblad put herself in the US Women’s Open record book with 1) the lowest 18-hole score by an amateur in the 77-year history of the event in the opening round with a 65; 2) the lowest 36-hole score by an amateur in the event with a 136; and, the lowest 54-hole score by an amateur in the event at 207.

And, she played with Swedish legend Annika Sorenstam the first two rounds of the event. Plus, got a little summer school homework done during tournament week as well.

Asked what she learned about herself this week, the LSU junior All-America said: “It’s possible to score low. The first day I made everything, which doesn’t happen a lot but shows it’s possible. Overall, it was a great week and I feel that my game is trending in the right direction.”

This as part of a year in which she won the SEC Championship for LSU, helped the Tigers to the team title, SEC POY for a second time and a T3 finish in the NCAA Championships.

Now the journey continues next in her hometown of Halmstad, Sweden where she has received an invitation to compete in the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed Hosted By Henrik (Stenson) & Annika (Sorenstam) on the Ladies European Tour and the DP World Tour.