Tigers Complete 7-6 Comeback over Southern Miss in Hattiesburg Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – LSU rightfielder Josh Pearson’s fielder’s choice grounder scored leftfielder Josh Stevenson from third base with the winning run Saturday night as the Tigers defeated Southern Miss, 7-6, in 10 innings in the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU improved to 40-20 on the year with the victory, while Southern Miss dropped to 44-17.

The Tigers will play at 6 p.m. CT Sunday against Southern Miss, which defeated Kennesaw State in 10 innings Sunday, 4-3.

The LSU game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network (LSUsports.net/live) and streamed live on ESPN+.

If LSU wins the Sunday night game, the Tigers are the regional champions and advance to next week’s NCAA Super Regional. If LSU loses the Sunday night game, the Tigers must play either Southern Miss or Kennesaw State again at 3 p.m. CT Monday in order to determine the regional champion.

Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, LSU erupted for four runs to tie the game, and the Tigers captured the victory in the bottom of the 10th.

“It was a great night for college baseball, a great night for our team and a great night for our program,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I’m proud of the players again. We said it yesterday and we have this saying that there’s no clock in baseball. No team has probably exhibited that better than our team here in the last two days.

“I’m proud of their competitive fight. There’s a lot of baseball to be played, so we’ll turn our focus to tomorrow.”