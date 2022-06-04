Ingrid Lindblad Goes To Final Round of US Women's Open T4

BATON ROUGE – Ingrid Lindblad’s approach shot on the 18th hole ended up two inches behind the hole for a tap-in birdie to give her a second straight even par round of 71 after three rounds Saturday of the United States Women’s Open at the Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

Lindblad stands in a group of six players tied for fourth at 6-under par 207 (65-71-71).

Minjee Lee separated herself from the field on Saturday to take the third-round lead with a 4-under par 67 to stand at 13-under par 200. She is three shots clear of Mina Harigae who is at 10-under par 203. Bronte Law made a move, shooting a third consecutive round in the 60s, and is solo third at 7-under 206 and is one shot of Lindblad and the group of players at 6-under.

Regarding her approach on 18 in front of the big crowd, Lindblad said: “It felt good because I bogeyed 16 and 17. (Caddy and former tour star Sophie Gustafson) was like ‘let’s try to make something here.’ I thought it went in at first because it was right behind the pin. It was a good finish.”

Lindblad had a great start for her third round playing in the second-to-last-group with birdies on the par 5 first, a one-putt par on the second and then birdies on the par 3 third and par 4 fourth. After four holes, she had only used the putter for four strokes. But some approach issues crept into her round, leading to the three bogeys on the back nine prior to the strong finish on 18.

Regarding the start, she told NBC on her post-round interview: “It helped a lot because I had a few bogeys in there. On a few holes I missed it on the fat side but didn’t quite hit the chip shot close so I had a little more trouble around the greens today but it was good to finish with that birdie on 18.”

Lindblad will again be in the second-to-last-group off the tee on Sunday in the final round at 1:12 p.m. CT. The television coverage will begin on USA Network at Noon on Sunday with NBC to pick up the coverage at 2 p.m. CT.