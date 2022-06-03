Tigers Take Opening Game in Hattiesburg Regional, 14-11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – LSU erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the eighth inning Friday night to erase an 11-4 deficit and record a 14-11 victory over Kennesaw State in the first round of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional at Pete Taylor Park.

LSU (39-20), the No. 2 seed in the regional, will meet No. 1 seed Southern Mississippi at 6 p.m. CT Saturday. Kennesaw State (35-27) will face Army at 12 p.m. CT Saturday in an elimination game.

The LSU-Southern Miss game on Saturday night will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including www.LSUsports.net/live, and streamed on ESPN+.

LSU’s comeback from a seven-run deficit tied its largest in an NCAA Tournament. In 1999, the Tigers defeated East Carolina, 12-10, in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after falling behind, 9-2, in the fourth inning; in 1998, LSU beat Cal State Fullerton, 13-11, in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional after trailing, 7-0, in the second inning.

The Tigers on Friday night trailed 11-4 entering the bottom of the eighth inning and exploded for 10 runs on seven hits to surge ahead of the Owls. LSU sent 14 batters to the plate during the rally, and the first eight hitters in the inning reached base safely.

“Wow, big fan of that eighth inning,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “A lot of people talk about character and culture and competitiveness, and that was all of that on display. I’m really proud of these guys for sticking with it.

“We’d love to sit around and celebrate it because it’s a win that should be celebrated, but we’ve got to get ready to go tomorrow.”