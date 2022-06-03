Future SEC Scheduling, Postseason Formats Announced

SANDESTIN, Fla. – The SEC Presidents and Chancellors approved future regular season schedule and postseason championship formats for six Southeastern Conference sports during their gathering at the SEC Spring Meetings, in preparation for the addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC beginning with the 2025-26 athletic year.

The sports formats approved were men’s basketball, women’s basketball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis and softball.

Regular season schedule and championship formats in all other SEC sponsored sports remain under discussion and will be announced at a future date.

Men’s Basketball

• Regular season: Each season a team will play two permanent opponents home and away, one rotating opponent home and away, plus the 12 remaining teams in single contests either home or away, for a total of 18 conference games.

• SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament: All 16 teams will compete in a single-elimination format, consistent with the current format but with two additional games. The top four seeded teams will continue to receive a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament.

Women’s Basketball

• Regular season: Each season a team will play one rotating opponent home and away, plus the 14 remaining teams in single contests either home or away, for a total of 16 conference games.

• SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament: All 16 teams will compete in a single-elimination format, consistent with the current format but with two additional games. The top four seeded teams will continue to receive a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament.

Soccer

• Regular season: Soccer will continue to compete in a two-division format. Each season a team will play seven divisional opponents plus three cross-divisional opponents on a rotating basis, for a total of 10 conference games.

• SEC Soccer Championship: 12 teams will compete in a single-elimination format, with the top four seeded teams receiving a first-round bye.

Men’s and Women’s Tennis

• Regular season: Each team will play a single round robin against all other teams in the conference, consistent with the current format.

• SEC Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships: All teams will compete in a single elimination format with the top four seeded teams receiving a bye through the first two rounds of the tournament.

Softball

• Regular season: Each season a team will play a three-game series against eight rotating opponents, for a total of 24 conference games.

• SEC Softball Tournament: All teams will compete in a single-elimination format, consistent with the current format but with two additional games.