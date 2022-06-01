Shop
LSU SportShop to Close Until August for Renovations
LSU SportShop to Close Until August for Renovations

BATON ROUGE — The on-campus LSU SportShop located next to Mike the Tiger’s Habitat will be closed for renovations starting Friday, June 3. The store will re-open in August in time for the 2022-23 LSU Athletics season.

During the two-month closure, fans are encouraged to visit www.LSUshop.net to find the largest assortment of LSU merchandise.

With a reimagined store layout, additional officially licensed merchandise and new check-out locations, the LSU SportShop will be better equipped to serve fans that are visiting campus throughout the year.

Exterior facing walls will receive updated window treatments and updated product display figures will be installed throughout the location.

The LSU SportShop and LSUshop.net are operated by Fanatics Inc.

