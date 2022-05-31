Shop
Track & Field

USTFCCCA Rankings – May 31, 2022

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU women’s and men’s track and field teams will both enter the NCAA Outdoor Championships ranked No. 5 in the nation.

The LSU women will enter the national meet with the third most entries (14) in the field. The LSU men have 11 entries at final outdoor meet; the 11 entries rank as the fifth most in the field. This marks the third straight week that the LSU women have checked in at the No. 5 spot this season. The Tigers will rely heavily on NCAA favorites Favour Ofili (200 meters), Alia Armstrong (100m hurdles), Katy-Ann McDonald (800 meters), and Lisa Gunnarsson (pole vault) to score big points.

The LSU men have five athletes who have top-five national marks this season in Eric Edwards Jr. (110m hurdles), John Meyer (shot put), Tzuriel Pedigo (javelin), Dorian Camel (200 meters), and Sean Dixon-Bodie (triple jump). A full preview of the national meet will be available at LSUsports.net next week.

The full list of USTFCCCA rankings can be viewed at ustfccca.org.

LSU Rankings
LSU Women – No. 3 – March 28
LSU Men – No. 7 – March 28
LSU Women – No. 9 – April 4
LSU Men – No. 9 – April 4
LSU Women – No. 5 – April 11
LSU Men – No. 3 – April 11
LSU Women – No. 4 – April 18
LSU Men – No. 7 – April 18
LSU Women – No. 4 – April 25
LSU Men – No. 10 – April 25
LSU Women – No. 4 – May 2
LSU Men – No. 4 – May 2
LSU Women – No. 4 – May 9
LSU Men – No. 4 – May 9
LSU Women – No. 5 – May 16
LSU Men – No. 6 – May 16
LSU Women – No. 5 – May 23
LSU Men – No. 5 – May 23
LSU Women – No. 5 – May 31
LSU Men – No. 5 – May 31

