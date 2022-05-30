Baseball Earns 34th NCAA Regional Berth

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Baseball team will begin its quest for a seventh national championship when facing Kennesaw State on Friday at 6 p.m. CT in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Regional held in at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., it was announced Monday morning by the NCAA.

Live streaming video of the LSU-KSU game will be available on ESPN+, with free streaming audio on LSUsports.net/live, the LSU Sports Mobile App, and the LSU Sports Radio Network including 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge.

LSU (38-20), which finished fourth in the Southeastern Conference standings under first-year head coach Jay Johnson, is seeded No. 2 in the four-team, double-elimination regional tournament.

The Kennesaw State Owls (35-26) received the region’s No. 3 seed after knocking off Atlantic Sun No. 1-seeded Liberty in Saturday’s conference tournament title game.

Regional host and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss (43-16) won the Conference USA regular-season title by three games, but the Eagles were eliminated in the conference tournament semifinal at home by UTSA. Southern Miss will face No. 4-seeded Army (31-23) in Friday’s opening round at 1 p.m. CT.

The winner of the Hattiesburg Regional will meet the winner of the Miami Regional – comprised of Miami, Arizona, Ole Miss and Canisius – in the June 10-13 best-of-three NCAA Super Regional. The eight-team College World Series takes place from June 17-27 in Omaha, Neb.

2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional Schedule

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – (1) Southern Miss vs. (4) Army – 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 2 – (2) LSU vs. (3) Kennesaw State – 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 4 — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Game 6 — Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Monday, June 6

Game 7 — If necessary, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Ticket Info from Southern Miss

Ticket prices include $115 for All-Session Chairback seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $90. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $45.

All sessions regional tickets are available to request online only for Southern Miss season ticket holders and current 2022 Eagle Club members at this time using their online account through SouthernMiss.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.