LSU's Ingrid Lindblad Named Finalist For Honda Sports Award For Golf

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior women’s golfer Ingrid Lindblad, who was third in the recently completed NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championships in Scottsdale, Arizona, was named Friday one of four finalists for the Class of 2022 Honda Sport Award for Golf as announced by Chris Voelz, Executive Director of The Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).

Alexandra Forsterling of Arizona State University, Natasha Andrea Oon from San José State University and Stanford University’s Rose Zhang join Lindblad as the four finalists.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 46 years to the top women athletes in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner of the sport award becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the prestigious 2022 Honda Cup which will be presented during the live telecast of the Collegiate Women Sports Awards Presented by Honda on CBS Sports Network on June 27.

The golf finalists were selected by a panel of coaches and experts from the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA). The Honda Sport award winner for golf will be announced next week after voting by administrators from over 1,000 NCAA member schools. Each NCAA member institution has a vote.

Hailing from Halmstad, Sweden, Lindblad, is a three-time ANNIKA Award finalist and First Team WGCA All-American. The junior was named the SEC Player of the Year for the second time this season and is a three-time First Team All-SEC honoree. She was an individual medalist in four of five spring tournaments including the SEC Championship and posted a 2-0-1 record in team match play to help LSU win its first team SEC title in 30 years. She posted a 72-hole total of 1-under par 287 in the national championship competition.

The CWSA has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.