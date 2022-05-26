Smalls, Bolden, and Gunnarsson Secure Bids To NCAA Outdoor Championships

Bloomington, Ind. – Morgan Smalls, Serena Bolden, and Lisa Gunnarsson of LSU track and field all secured their spots at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships on day two of the NCAA East Preliminaries at the Robert C. Haugh Complex Thursday. Smalls and Bolden competed in the long jump, while Gunnarsson locked up her spot in the pole vault.

Gunnarsson, the reigning NCAA outdoor champion in the pole vault, cleared a bar of 14’ 1.75” (4.31 meters) on her third attempt at the height to finish inside the top 12. Her season best clearance of 15’3” (4.65 meters) is the highest in the NCAA this season.

Smalls left no doubt on her chance to secure a spot at the national meet as she used an opening round mark of 20’ 8.50” (6.31 meters) to finish sixth in the event. Bolden, who came into the meet ranked outside of the top 12 based off season best marks, used a leap of 20’ 2.50” (6.16 meters) in the second round to finish in 10th and lock up her first career appearance at the NCAA outdoor meet.

LSU had eight athletes advance out of the first round of their respective events on the track. Favour Ofili and Thelma Davies both moved on in the 100 meters and 200 meters. Ofili ran times of 11.08 and 22.29, while Davies had readouts of 11.42 and 23.02. Ofili and Davies will be joined by teammates Symone Mason (11.41) and Tionna Beard-Brown (11.42) in the quarterfinals of the 100 meters on Saturday with bids on the line to Eugene up for grabs.

In the 800 meters, Michaela Rose (2:04.43) and Katy-Ann McDonald (2:05.76) both advanced thanks to top three finishes in each of their heats. Alia Armstrong ran the fastest first round time of any of the 48 athletes with a readout of 12.74 in the 100 meter hurdles; Garriel White hurdled her way to a time of 57.93 in the full lap race to progress closer to a bid to nationals.

Other Results

Lorena Rangel | 1,500 Meters | 26th | 4:18.53

Hannah Douglas | 100 Meters | 43rd | 11.81

Amber Hart | Shot Put | 28th | 51’ 6.25” (15.70m)

Hannah Carroll | 800 Meters | 37th | 2:08.34

Hannah Douglas | 200 Meters | 42nd | 23.94

Up Next

More bids to the national meet will be on the line in the men’s competition Friday. A full schedule of who is doing what is viewable via the competition guide link above

