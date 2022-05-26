Gunnarsson Named A Member of the CoSIDA All-District Team

Baton Rouge, La. – Lisa Gunnarsson, a member of the LSU track and field team, was named to the CoSIDA District VI Academic Team on Thursday morning. A mechanical engineering student, Gunnarsson just graduated from LSU last weekend.

The best women’s pole vaulter in school history by a wide margin, Gunnarsson owns both the indoor and outdoor school records in the event and she is a two-time national champion. She was one of 10 athletes named to the District VI CoSIDA squad and will now be in the running to be named a CoSIDA Academic All-American for the third straight year. The CoSIDA All-American Team for track and field will be released in mid-June.

Gunnarsson cleared a lifetime best bar of 15’ 3” (4.65 meters) in the pole vault earlier this season at the Texas Relays to become the fourth best vaulter in NCAA outdoor history. That mark helped Gunnarsson meet the qualifying standard for the 2022 European Championships that will take place this summer. She represents Sweden in international competitions, and that mark is the third highest ever cleared in outdoor Swedish history.

Gunnarsson and the LSU track and field team are currently in action at the NCAA East Preliminaries. Lisa is set to compete this afternoon in the pole vault at 12:30 p.m. CT. She will be trying to secure her spot at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships. How will she do so? She just needs a top 12 finish at the regional meet today. She is the reigning NCAA outdoor champion in the pole vault.

