Ingrid Lindblad Earns Third WGCA First-Team All-America Honor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – The Women’s Golf Coaches Association announced its first-team All-Americans prior to the start of the 2002 NCAA Division I Women’s Golf Championship match Wednesday and for the third straight year, LSU junior Ingrid Lindblad was named to the 12-player group.

Lindblad, who finished T3 in the 72-hole individual competition on Monday, is just one of eight LSU players since 1986 to earn first-team honors by the WGCA. The native of Halmstad, Sweden joins an impressive group of former Tigers: Jenny Lidback (1986), Katy Harris (2001), Meredith Duncan (2002), Megan McChrystal and Austin Ernst (2011), and, Caroline Nistrup and Madelene Sagstrom (2015).

Lindblad was also named a first-team WGCA A-A in 2020 and 2021. She joins McChrystal as the only two players to have been named either a first or second team A-A three times in their LSU careers. McChrystal was second team in 2009 and 20210 before her first-team honor in 2011.

Lindblad won five times during the 2021-22 season capturing the Jackson T. Stephens Cup, the Moon Golf Invitational, the Clover Cup, the Clemson Invitational and the Southeastern Conference Championship. Lindblad made a 38-foot eagle putt on the 54th hole to shoot 10-under par and capture the league crown.

She was named for the second time the SEC Golfer of the Year, equaling her award in 2020.

Lindblad had rounds of 74-70-73-70 for a 287, 1-under par, to tie for third in the NCAA Championships, becoming just the fifth LSU women’s golfer to record a finish of T3 or better joining Tessa Teachman (3rd, 2012), Ernst (1, 2011), Harris (T3, 2001) and Kristi Coats (T3, 1991).

Lindblad also broke the school women’s mark for wins in a career during the season, now standing at nine, topping Lidback’s record of seven set in 1986. It is the most career wins by any LSU golfer, male or female, in the last 40 years.

Lindblad finished just off her record average of 2020 of 70.33, with a season mark of 70.38. She has a career scoring average of 70.49 for her 86 rounds over three years with 19 top five finishes and 59 rounds of par or under.

The criteria used to determine the WGCA All-American Teams include:

• Head-to-head competition

• Comparison with common opponents

• Scoring average

• Place finishes in regular season events and tournament wins

• Strength of schedule

The WGCA Second Team and Honorable Mention Team will be announced after the conclusion of the tournament.

WGCA First Team All-Americans:

Amari Avery, Freshman, University of Southern California

Hannah Darling, Freshman, University of South Carolina

Rachel Kuehn, Junior, Wake Forest University

Alexandra Forsterling, Senior, Arizona State University

Ashley Lau, Senior, University of Michigan

Ingrid Lindblad, Junior, LSU

Polly Mack, Senior, University of Alabama

Natasha Andrea Oon, Senior, San Jose State University

Emma Spitz, Junior, University of California, Los Angeles

Chiara Tamburlini, Junior, University of Mississippi

Beatrice Wallin, Senior, Florida State University

Rose Zhang, Freshman, Stanford University

