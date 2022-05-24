Champaign, Ill. — LSU men’s tennis sophomore Ronald Hohmann will continue his NCAA Singles Championship run on Tuesday, May 24 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Ronald Hohmann v. Juan Carlos Aguila (TCU) (10:00 a.m. CT)

Ronald Hohmann (13-11, 3-9 SEC) will continue his campaign at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship after defeating Baylor’s Matias Soto (6-2, 6-4) in the first round. Hohmann lands at No. 29 in the ITA singles rankings.

Hohmann will face Juan Carlos Aguila from TCU. Soto is ranked by ITA at No. 16 and holds a 15-7 record. Aguila defeated No. 22 Alex Kotzen in round one of the NCAA Singles Championship (6-3, 7-6).

No. 1 TCU is coming off a successful season and an elite eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they were defeated by fellow SEC opponent, Kentucky, 4-3. Aguilar was defeated by No. 21 Gabriel Diallo (UK) (3-6, 6-2, 6-4).

Links for NCAA Singles Tournament

NCAA Individual Champions Hub Page | Live Stats | TennisOne (Live Video)

