Champaign, Ill. — LSU men’s tennis sophomore Ronald Hohmann won in the second round of the NCAA Singles Tournament (5-7, 6-4, 6-2) on Tuesday morning at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in Champaign, Illinois.

No. 29 Hohmann faced TCU’s No. 16 Juan Carlos Aguila (TCU). The matchup was a battle but Hohmann was ready for war.

Hohmann struck first putting up a 2-0. Aguilar came back quick and took the lead at 2-3. Hohmann tied the set at 3-3 before taking the lead at 4-3. Hohmann made quick work of extending his lead to 5-2. Aguilar closed the gap, bringing the score to a tie 5-5 before taking the lead at 5-6. Hohmann fought hard but fell 5-7.

In the second set, Hohmann worked fast to get a 1-0 lead before Aguilar tied the set at 1-1. Aguilar took the lead at 1-4. Hohmann came back and closed the score to 3-4 before evening the set at 4-4. Hohmann overtook the lead, making the score 5-4. He went on to win the match at 6-4, bringing the match to a third set.

In set three, Aguilar got the lead at 0-1 and Hohmann tied the set instantly to 1-1. The rest of the set was a back and forth fight. Aguilar reclaimed the lead at 1-2 before Hohmann evened the score to 2-2. Hohmann claimed the lead for the first time of the set, bringing the set to 3-2. From there Hohmann took control of the set, extending his lead to 5-2 before winning the set, and the match, at 6-2.

Hohmann has solidified his spot as an ITA All-American. The criteria for ITA All-America honors includes advancing to the round of 16 at the NCAA Championship.

Hohmann will advance to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Singles Championship and will play Wednesday, May 25. He will face Florida’s Sam Riffice. Time is TBD.

