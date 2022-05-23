Volleyball Releases 2022 Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – First year head coach Tonya Johnson has released the 2022 volleyball schedule.

The Tigers 28-match schedule will feature 15 matches played inside the PMAC, including nine SEC contests. Overall LSU will matchup against five opponents ranked in the top 25 RPI, and nine in the top 45 RPI based off last season’s final RPI rankings.

“This challenging line-up of matches will definitely prepare us for the high level of SEC play,” Johnson said. “We are excited about the progress we made during the offseason training and look forward to competing this fall.”

LSU will open its 2022 slate with a pair of home tournaments beginning with the Tiger Classic Aug. 26-27. The Tigers will take on Samford and Houston on the first day of the tournament before concluding with a match against Rice on the Aug. 27th. The Purple and Gold will then host Troy, Iowa State, and Penn State in the Tiger Challenge Sept. 2-3.

The Tigers will hit the road for the first time Sept. 9-10 when they travel to Milwaukee, Wisc. to challenge Milwaukee and Marquette in a tournament hosted by the Milwaukee Panthers. LSU will conclude its non-conference schedule down the road at the Green Wave Invitational Sept. 16-17 with matches against Oregon State and tournament host, Tulane at the Devlin Fieldhouse.

The SEC home opener for LSU will be Wednesday, Sept. 21 against Arkansas before traveling for its first SEC weekend matches at Kentucky Sept. 24-25 at the Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky.

The following weekend, the Tigers will welcome Ole Miss to Baton Rouge for a pair of matches Sept. 30-Oct. 1, and then host Auburn on Wednesday, Oct. 5 to complete a three-match home stretch.

LSU will trek to Gainesville, Fla. for a two-match bout versus Florida Oct. 8-9 at Exactech Arena, and then face Alabama on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

The Tigers will return to the PMAC to matchup against South Carolina on Sunday, Oct. 23 and will host Mississippi State for a couple of matches Oct. 29-30.

LSU will have its longest stint away from home with four road matches to conclude its away schedule. On Nov. 5-6 the Tigers will face Tennessee at Thompson-Boiling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. Saturday, Nov. 12, LSU will play Missouri at the Hearnes Center in Columbia, Mo., and the road trip will end Wednesday, Nov. 16 against Texas A&M at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

The regular season will conclude at the PMAC for the Tigers with two matches against Georgia Nov. 25-26.

Game times for SEC matches as well as a television schedule will be announced later.

