Sunseri Drafted to Vipers in WPF League

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU softball’s Shelbi Sunseri was selected as the No. 9 draft pick to the Smash It Sports Vipers in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch draft (WPF).

WPF, a professional softball league in the United States, was founded by USA Softball, USSA, and Smash It Sports. The inaugural season of the WPF league will begin in June 2022 featuring the USSSA Pride and the Vipers.

Sunseri, a NFCA All-American, is a utility pitcher and five-year letter for LSU Tigers (2018-2022). At the plate, Sunseri had a career .285 batting average behind 166 hits in 583 at-bats. The Texas native finished with 159 RBIs and 48 career home runs, a mark that ranks No. 3 in the program’s record book. In the circle, Sunseri has a 39-24 record and 2.41 ERA in 414.2 innings pitched. She accumulated 263 strikeouts, 10 shutouts, and six saves while holding opposing batters to a .228 batting average.

