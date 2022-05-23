Kellys, LSU Football to Host 'Golden Cleats Combine' on June 7

BATON ROUGE – The Tiger Athletic Foundation and LSU Football are excited to announce the inaugural 2022 Golden Cleats Combine for women. The combine will be held on Tuesday, June 7, at the LSU Football Operations Building.

Join Coach Brian Kelly, Paqui Kelly, and the LSU Football program for a behind-the-scenes experience.

The combine includes cocktail reception and heavy hors d’oeuvres with a taste of Baton Rouge, position meetings with coaches, on-field drills with student-athletes and coaches, raffle prizes, and silent auction items. Each participant will receive an official Golden Cleats Combine apparel item. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and athletic attire.

To register, participants must be current Bengal Belles members, whose mission is to support activities that promote a strong LSU athletic program by providing financial support of programs and facilities that ensure LSU student-athletes the opportunity to win in the classroom, in competition, and in life. Bengal Belles memberships are $100 annually, and make a positive impact on all LSU student-athletes. The Golden Cleats Combine is just one of numerous benefits and opportunities afforded to members of the Bengal Belles.

To become a member of the Bengal Belles to have access to purchase this exclusive opportunity, click here.

Members of the Bengal Belles can register for the Golden Cleats Combine for $100/person at at the link below. The deadline to register is May 27.