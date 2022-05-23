Champaign, Ill. — LSU men’s tennis sophomore Ronald Hohmann will begin his NCAA Singles Championship campaign on Monday, May 23 at 10:00 a.m. CST at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex.

Ronald Hohmann v. Matias Soto (Baylor) (10:00 a.m. CT)

Ronald Hohmann (12-11, 3-9 SEC) continued his success at LSU in his third year. He served as LSU’s No. 1 on the court, coming in at No. 29 in the ITA Singles rankings. Hohmann earned a spot on the All-SEC Second Team for the second consecutive year.

Hohmann will be taking on Matias Soto from Baylor. Soto has a 14-9 record and is currently No. 36 in the ITA rankings. He is also ranked No. 9 in doubles with Juan Pablo Grassi Mazzuchi. The duo holds a 19-5 record.

Baylor is coming off an Elite Eight appearance in the NCAA Tournament where they were defeated by fellow SEC opponent, Tennessee, 4-3. Soto was victorious in his match, however, defeating Johannus Monday (4-6, 6-4, 6-3).

Links for NCAA Singles Tournament

NCAA Individual Champions Hub Page | Live Stats | TennisOne (Live Video)

