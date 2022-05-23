HOOVER, Ala. – Three LSU players received All-SEC baseball recognition Monday in a vote of the league’s 14 head coaches.
Sophomore outfielder Dylan Crews was named the SEC Co-Player of the Year, first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Defensive team; sophomore third baseman Jacob Berry was voted second-team All-SEC; and sophomore first baseman Tre’ Morgan was awarded SEC All-Defensive team honors.
Crews, a sophomore from Longwood, Fla., shared the Player of the Year honor with Auburn first baseman Sonny DiChiara.
Crews becomes LSU’s first SEC Player of the Year since outfielder Raph Rhymes received the honor in 2012. Former LSU right-hander Aaron Nola was named SEC Pitcher of the Year in 2013 and in 2014.
Crews is hitting .345 (76-for-220) this season with eight doubles, four triples, 21 home runs, 67 RBI and 63 runs scored. His 21 homers represent the most by an LSU player since outfielder Ryan Schimpf hit 22 home runs in 2009.
Crews was named by USA Baseball earlier this season to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, and he was voted last week to the 2022 SEC Baseball Community Service Team for his dedicated philanthropic work with special needs children.
He leads the SEC this season in homers (21) and runs scored (63), and he is No. 2 in the league in triples (4), No. 2 in total bases (155), No. 2 in RBI (67), No. 3 in hits (76) and No. 4 in slugging percentage (.705).
Crews was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on May 9 after he led LSU to a series victory at Alabama, batting a remarkable .636 (7-for-11) in the series with one double, three homers, seven RBI and five runs.
Berry, a product of Queen Creek, Ariz., is hitting a team-high .381 (72-for-189) on the year, including a remarkable .400 in SEC games. Berry has collected eight doubles, 15 homers, 47 RBI and 43 runs scored this season. He was forced to miss six games from May 7-15 due to a finger injury.
Berry, named by USA Baseball earlier this season to the 2022 Golden Spikes Award Midseason Watch List, is No. 3 in the SEC in batting average (.381), No. 5 in on-base percentage (.473), No. 10 in slugging percentage (.661), No. 10 in total bases (125) and No. 10 in base hits (72).
He led LSU to a series win over Georgia (April 29-May 1), batting .462 (6-for-13) in three games with one double, one homer and three RBI, and to a three-game sweep of Missouri (April 21-23), batting .600 (6-for-10) with three homers, four RBI and five runs.
Berry, who played at Arizona last season, was the 2021 Collegiate Baseball National Co-Freshman of the Year, batting .352 with 54 runs scored, 19 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 70 RBI. He also received 2021 Collegiate Baseball first-team All-America recognition.
Morgan, a native of New Orleans, La., was voted to the SEC All-Defense team for the second straight year. He is also No. 3 in the league this season in doubles (17), No. 3 in hit-by-pitch (14) and No. 7 in base hits (74).
Morgan is LSU’s third-leading hitter this season, batting .329 (74-for-225) with 17 doubles, one triple, five homers, 47 RBI and 48 runs scored.
He delivered the game-winning two-out, two-run single in the top of the ninth inning at Mississippi State (April 8), erasing a 2-1 deficit and sparking LSU to a 5-2 victory
Morgan was a 2021 First-Team Freshman All-American, batting .357 (89-for-249) with 16 doubles, four triples, six homers, 42 RBI, 64 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
2022 SEC Baseball Awards
Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU
Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia
Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee
First Team All-SEC
C: BT Riopelle, Florida
1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn
2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State
3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky
DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M
3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
SS: Josh Day, Missouri
OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M
SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee
SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee
RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn
DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina*
DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*
Freshman All-SEC Team
Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee
Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee
Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas
Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss
Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas
Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt
Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State
Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee
Brandon Neely, P, Florida
Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt
Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina
Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*
Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn
SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
P: Connor Noland, Arkansas
*Ties (Ties are not broken)