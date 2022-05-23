BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Brayden Jobert was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week Monday by the league office after leading the Tigers to a series sweep at Vanderbilt over the weekend.

Jobert, a sophomore from Slidell, La., enjoyed a phenomenal week, hitting .500 (8-for-16) in four games with one double, one triple, five homers and 13 RBI. In the three-game Vanderbilt series, he batted .500 (6-for-12) with one double, one triple, three homers and 10 RBI.

In Sunday’s win over Vanderbilt that clinched the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament for the Tigers, Jobert tied the LSU single-game record for RBI with nine, as he blasted a grand slam, a three-run homer and a two-run double. He tied the school RBI record originally set on March 5, 1999, by Eric Hendrickson versus Ohio University.

Jobert, who also homered twice and drove in three runs in the Tigers’ midweek win over Northwestern State, is second on the LSU club this season in homers (17) and RBI (55).