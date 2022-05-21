Gallery: Women's Golf NCAA Championship - Second Round

Mobile Menu Button
Sports
Baseball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Men's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Basketball - Women's
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Beach Volleyball
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Cross Country
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Football
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Golf - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Gymnastics
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Soccer
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Softball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Swimming & Diving
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Men's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tennis - Women's
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Track & Field
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Volleyball
Tickets
Schedule
Roster
icon-facebook
icon-twitter
icon-instagram
Tickets
Purchase Tickets
Single Game
Season
Group
Baseball
Basketball - Men's
Basketball - Women's
Football
Gymnastics
Softball
Volleyball
Manage
Single Game
Season
Group
My Account
Renew Tickets
Student Tickets
Seating Charts
StubHub
Ticket Forwarding
Account Transfer
Promo Code
Information
Single Game
Season
Group
Ticket Central
Group Tickets
Mobile Tickets
Premium Seating
Priority Point System
Request Ticket Info
Fans
GENERAL
Autograph Requests
Appearance Requests
Booster Clubs
Calendar
Camps & Clinics
Mike's Kids Club
Mobile Apps
Posters
Social Media
Tours
WATCH & LISTEN
Listen Live
Watch On-Demand
Podcasts
Coaches Shows
Radio Network & Affiliates
SEC Network
TV Network & Affiliates
GameDay
Information
GameDay Central
Directions
Parking & Traffic
Seating Charts
Tailgating & Policies
Geaux Safe Bag Policy
Tiger One Village
Game Programs
Facilities
Facilities Home
Tiger Stadium
Maravich Center
Alex Box Stadium
Tiger Park
LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium
Bernie Moore Stadium
Maddox Field House
LSU Soccer Stadium
LSU Tennis Complex
LSU Natatorium
The University Club
Team Facilities
Bilyeu LSU Golf Practice Facility
Gymnastics Training Center
Marucci Baseball Performance Center
Mike Moore Softball Performance Center
About
Departments
Academic Center
Athletic Training
Athletics Council
Compliance
Event Management
Faculty Representative
LSU Sports Properties
LSUshop.net
LSU SportShop
National L Club
Performance Nutrition
Spirit Squads
Staff Directory
Tiger Athletic Foundation
History
Colors & Songs of LSU
Hall of Fame
Mike VII (Live Tiger)
NCAA Championships
SEC Championships
Olympians
Initiatives & More
Brand Guidelines
Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
Healthy Tiger
NILSU
Tiger Life
LSU.edu
LSU.com (Licensing)
LSU Alumni Association
GIVE
Tiger Athletic Foundation
Donate
Sign In
Become a Member
The Oaks
TAF Homepage
Give to a Fund
Team TAF Annual Fund
Athletic Director's Excellence Fund
Booster Clubs and Excellence Funds
Shop
Top Sellers
New Arrivals
Men
Women
Hats
Jerseys
Shoes
T-Shirts
Gameday & Tailgate
Clearance
Unisex Nike Zoom Pegasus 38 Running Shoe
$129.99
Shop Now
Open Search
Search
Search
Open Profile Menu
Tickets Account
Team Store Account
Email Newsletter
Contact Us
Mobile Icon Link
Mobile Icon Link
Mobile Icon Link
Women's Golf
Roster
Schedule
Stats
Chip-In Club
More
News
Coaches
LSU Tiger Golf Classic
University Club
Bilyeu Practice Facility
Photo Galleries
Record Book
Recruiting Questionnaire
SEC Women's Golf
Social Media
Tigers on Tour
Youth Camps
May 21, 2022 - 08:28 PM
Gallery: Women's Golf NCAA Championship - Second Round
+0
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Women's Golf NCAA Championship Photo by: Andrew Wevers
Related Stories
Tigers T7 After 3 Rounds of NCAA Golf; Final Qualifying Round Monday
May 22, 2022
Tigers T7 After 3 Rounds of NCAA Golf; Final Qualifying Round Monday
LSU's Ingrid Lindblad and Head Coach Garrett Runion survey a putt on the ninth hole Sunday. Lindblad is +1 for 54 holes and T5 in the individual competition. The Tiger team is presently T7.
Gallery: Women's Golf NCAA Championship - Round Three
May 22, 2022
Gallery: Women's Golf NCAA Championship - Round Three
Tigers Shoot +3 To Stand Fifth After 36 Holes At NCAA Golf
May 21, 2022
Tigers Shoot +3 To Stand Fifth After 36 Holes At NCAA Golf
Ingrid Lindblad shoots 2-under 70 Saturday and stands T6 after 36 holes at even par 144.
Skip To Main Content