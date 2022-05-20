Walter’s Receives Master’s Degree

BATON ROUGE, La. – Emmaline Walters earned her Master’s degree in Liberal Studies.

Walters powered through her Master’s program after graduating with her Bachelor’s degree from LSU in Interdisciplinary Studies in 2021 summa cum laude.

The California native is a two-time SEC Honor Roll recipient and a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-District selection. Walters lettered at LSU from 2019-2021.

