Track & Field Has Ten Graduate From LSU

Baton Rouge, La. – Ten members of the LSU track and field and cross country program have achieved the ultimate feat. They will earn their degrees from LSU this weekend.

The ten that are set to graduate at the ceremonies this weekend are Serena Bolden (Political Science), Lisa Gunnarsson (Mechanical Engineering), Molly McHale (Kinesiology), Julia Palin (Mass Communication), TJ Bleichner (Law), Eli Gaughan (Kinesiology), Garrett Hamilton (Physics), Cade Martin (Biochemistry), and Jake Norris (Kinesiology), and Adam Wise (Engineering).

Gunnarsson headlines the class as she was named the 2021-22 Southeastern Conference H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year for her continued success in the classroom and in competition. Gunnarsson is a two-time national champion, a two-time LSU school record holder, and she will graduate summa cum laude. Gunnarsson is the fourth best performer in outdoor collegiate history with a lifetime best clearance of 15’ 3” (4.65 meters) in the pole vault; that mark also makes her the third best vaulter in Swedish outdoor history.

Gunnarsson will be joined by Gaughan, Norris, and Bolden at the NCAA East Preliminaries next week in Bloomington, Indiana. Norris earned third place honors at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Championships with a career best and school record hammer throw of 240’ 3” (73.24 meters). Gaughan owns the 10th best javelin throw in school history at 229’ 8” (70.00 meters).

Bolden has competed for LSU in the long jump and triple jump during her time in the Purple and Gold. She scored points for LSU at the 2021 SEC Outdoor Championships in the long jump with a mark of 20’ 3.75” (6.19 meters). Bolden will compete in both the long jump and triple jump at the NCAA East Preliminary meet.

Palin has four all-time top-10 marks in the LSU record books to her name including the second fastest indoor 5,000 meter run (16:38.80) and the second fastest 10,000 meter run (34:34.20). Palin has been a member of the LSU distance crew alongside McHale, Bleichner, Hamilton, Martin, and Wise.